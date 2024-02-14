The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wangaratta veteran racing the clock to be fit for clash with Rovers

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 14 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Jamie Anderson (right) is hoping to be fit for round one after a knee reconstruction.
Wangaratta's Jamie Anderson (right) is hoping to be fit for round one after a knee reconstruction.
Wangaratta continued its pre-season campaign last Saturday morning, which allowed Melbourne-based players to attend. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Wangaratta continued its pre-season campaign last Saturday morning, which allowed Melbourne-based players to attend. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Wangaratta's Jamie Anderson is battling tendonitis in his reconstructed knee as he races to be fit for next month's season opener.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.