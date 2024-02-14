Wangaratta veteran racing the clock to be fit for clash with Rovers

Wangaratta's Jamie Anderson is battling tendonitis in his reconstructed knee as he races to be fit for next month's season opener.
It's been almost 18 months since the interleague defender played his last game, against Yarrawonga in the final match of the regular season in August, 2022.
He had surgery two months later.
"The ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) has been fine, I've just had some tendonitis around where I had the graft from, that's been slowing me down a little bit," he revealed.
"As for a timeline when I'll return, I'm not sure, it could be two weeks or it could be longer."
Anderson suffered a particularly nasty injury, with a fracture in the tibial plateau, among other issues.
"It feels like I've been doing a pre-season forever, I started running mid last year and outside of a four to five-week block where I had to cut right back when the tendonitis flared up, I've been able to keep running relatively well through most of the process, so fitness isn't the issue," he explained.
The 32-year-old, who lives in Torquay and therefore travels around three and a half hours for games, will be the equivalent of a recruit this year, only adding to what's been a bumper off-season.
The Pies started with a bang, snaring former VFL players Alex Federico and Aidan Tilley, who are both dual premiership players at West Preston Lakeside.
Junior product Brad Melville then signed full-time in November after three seasons at Richmond VFL and around a fortnight before Christmas, the Pies also landed former AFL player Pat Naish full-time.
Wangaratta faces its strongest rival in Wangaratta Rovers on Good Friday, March 29.
The match starts at 6pm.
