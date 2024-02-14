'It saved my life:' Black Dog Ride starts important conversations

The rumble of motorbikes was heard throughout the streets of Wodonga on Wednesday morning.
The Black Dog Ride to the World Superbike Championship event at Phillip Island started from The Cube in Wodonga on Wednesday, February 14 and finishes on Sunday, February 25, and it's all for a good cause.
Simon Ottway, better known as Hollywood, says the ride which raises awareness of depression and suicide prevention means a lot to him.
"I tell people it saved my life," he said.
"I'm a very healthy, happy dude now, I must confess, without a care in the world."
After 32 years of not riding, the Tasmanian joined the charity in 2018 and wears his Black Dog Ride patches with pride.
"I've got to be honest, I like every aspect of it. The country rides, the scenic rides, the coast. I like the time off the bike as much as I like the time on the bike," he said.
"And the time on the bike is just fantastic. When we get there, it's just everyone's off and regaling with each other with the events of the day. To me, it's riding with mates. That's it."
This year's ride has extra significance as the group will be riding in tribute to their friend Phillip (Gus) Virgin, of Mossman in Queensland, who died soon after last year's ride.
The 10-day journey will see about 50 rider from across Australia stop at destinations including Tumbarumba, Batemans Bay, Omeo and Bright.
The ride comes a month before Black Dog Ride's annual "1-Dayer" fundraising event across the country.
Held on March 17, Border residents take in the action at Wodonga Racecourse where there are expected to be over 250 riders taking part.
The one-day motorcycle ride is held in over 45 communities across Australia.
Black Dog Ride Victorian state co-ordinator Bernie Garvey said the bikes got people talking about what is important.
"The whole idea of having the bikes is that catalyst. It makes people go, 'what are they here for?'" he said.
"That's how we start conversations. So we don't go pushing people, we just hang out and have a coffee or a beer or whatever we're doing and people come over for a chat. (It's) surprising how many people do come over and share this story. It's incredible.
"We're not mental health professionals. We're just people that have been affected or had family members (affected)."
The organisation started in 2009 and has since grown to hundreds of riders that take part in rides across the year.
The charity, made up of almost entirely volunteers, have made unbreakable friendships and countless memories together, all in the spirit of looking out for one another.
Although a serious conversation, lots of fun happens along the way during the rides.
"One of the main traditions we have is what we call the spanner and the nut award," Mr Garvey said.
"So you get a golden spanner if you've done something good for community or for the ride or for people around you, and if you've been a tool or you've done something silly, you get the nut."
Those interested in getting involved in next month's fundraising ride in Wodonga can visit events.humanitix.com/albury-wodonga-vic-black-dog-ride-1-dayer-2024 for more information.
