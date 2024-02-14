The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

YOUNG ACHIEVER: Taking risks and the nickname that's 'stuck like glue'

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
February 14 2024 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera motorcycle racer Archie McDonald is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award. Picture by James Wiltshire
Jindera motorcycle racer Archie McDonald is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award. Picture by James Wiltshire

Archie McDonald is sure to be a name you'll be hearing a lot of.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.