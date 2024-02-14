YOUNG ACHIEVER: Taking risks and the nickname that's 'stuck like glue'

Archie McDonald is sure to be a name you'll be hearing a lot of.
But some may know the border motorcycle racing champion better as 'Mad Dog.'
"I have a friend and we always go out on the track together, his name is Matthew Fyffe, and he just started calling me Mad Dog," McDonald said.
"When he would see me in front of him and how mad I was on the track, he'd be like, 'Mad Dog, you almost lost it there.'
"He's been saying it ever since. Then it went on the radio and news and it's stuck like glue.
"Everyone's been calling me that since."
"It started when my dad first brought a little 50 and I just rode around the backyard," he said.
"We had one acre and I would go around for hours and hours non-stop until he took me to the race track where he thought it would be more fun, and it was, I couldn't stop winning.
"That's when we started putting the number one on the bike, as a winner, and we moved onto the dirt track."
It wasn't long before McDonald started racing nationally, going on to take out five Australian Flat Track Championships before making the transition to road racing in the 2019 Oceania Junior Cup, finishing fourth.
He's continued to take leaps in the sport ever since, joining the Australian Supersport 300 Championships before going international with the R3 European Cup.
McDonald completed his rookie season in the 2023 FIM JuniorGP STK600 Championships, finishing fifth overall, in what was his first year living overseas without his family.
"Stepping over to Europe was a big challenge, but I had support and it's a great opportunity to have at my age," he said.
"Not being able to see my parents sucked, but I love it. I'm 10 minutes from the beach in Spain and it's a great opportunity for me to learn a lot.
"I think I learnt more than I did in my nine years of school."
McDonald has set study aside to focus on training and competing full time.
"It's a big investment, but I'll do whatever it takes," he said.
While he has undergone surgery on his arm in recent years, McDonald admits he's had a fairly lucky run when it comes to injuries.
"I have crashed a lot, but I haven't injured myself, touch wood," he said.
"It is scary, but it's a risk every racer takes."
McDonald plans on returning to Europe to once again compete in the 600 championships, while also racing in Australia.
"I would like to make it into the MotoGP, the highest level of racing," he said.
"If this year goes well and there's results, I'll be able to step up to Moto2, which is the class below MotoGP."
McDonald is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award.
"I've always loved representing Albury-Wodonga as a local and to do that internationally I feel is the most I can do for the town, and I love doing it," he said.
"I hope to be representing it my whole life."
