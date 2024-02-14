Man accused of brandishing imitation gun decides against seeking bail

A man accused of brandishing an imitation gun during a dispute with neighbours in Wodonga has decided against applying for bail.
Craig Young was arrested after the Monday, February 12, incident on Woodland Street.
Police were called about midday after the 33-year-old took out the imitation weapon, with the incident leading to a lockdown at Wodonga Senior Secondary College.
Police seized various items including the imitation gun, a chainsaw, a white Holden utility, and other property.
Young faces assault, weapon and drug offences following the February 12 incident.
He had flagged a bid for release, but sought an adjournment in Wodonga court on Wednesday morning.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said a two-week adjournment was sought and further instructions would be obtained.
She anticipates a guilty plea will be made when the case returns.
"These are some very serious charges your honour," she said.
Magistrate Peter Dunn adjourned the case to February 27.
