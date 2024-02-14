The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man accused of brandishing imitation gun decides against seeking bail

Updated February 14 2024 - 1:18pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police on Woodland Street on Monday, February 12, following the incident. File photo
Police on Woodland Street on Monday, February 12, following the incident. File photo

A man accused of brandishing an imitation gun during a dispute with neighbours in Wodonga has decided against applying for bail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.