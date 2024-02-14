HENTY: Gains, losses, Q&A with Brenden Maclean and prospects this season

Last year: 11th (5-13)
Gains: Jared Brennan, Will Maclean, Angus Maclean, Jesse O'Brien (North Albury), Cameron Terlich (TR-YC), Mitch Verius
Losses: Josh Klemke (Collingullie-GP)
Most recent finals appearance: 2018
Most recent flag: 2014
Co-captains: Fletcher Macreadie and Ethan Muller
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: Holbrook and Osborne are the obvious two but if I was forced to choose one, I would learn towards the reigning premier in Osborne. The Tigers are a strong club, always recruit well and we expect them to be hard to beat again this year.
Your likely top-six in no particular order?: Osborne, Holbrook, Howlong, Jindera, Rand-Walbundrie, CDHBU
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: It's hard to go past Jindera. The Bulldogs already have a strong playing list and with Joel Mackie's coaching experience and the players he has been able to recruit will no doubt improve.
Best player in the competition?: Clay Thomas... he's a skillful player and gets touches anywhere around the ground.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: Getting Jared Brennan for a large chunk of the season is a massive coup and he simply dominated last time he played at the club.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Jared Brennan may be in the twilight of his career but can still play anywhere, is flashy, extremely talented, and exciting to watch. Will Maclean will add some depth and versatility with his ability to play either end of the ground.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: Ethan Muller... he's competitive, communicates well and leads by example. Some of our thirds players last year who are now ready for senior football include Kobie Skeers whose pace has been exciting to watch. Angus White's endurance running has stood out as has Jordan Klemke's decision making under pressure and he creates opportunities. Jack Knobel reads the play well and gets in the right spots.
How tough was recruiting this off-season, considering your late appointment?: Given the amount of talent coming through the junior ranks, recruitment wasn't a priority this off-season. We have over 10 players coming up from our premiership winning thirds side last year and the club has chosen to focus on developing the youth within so we haven't needed to chase too many recruits. The players we have recruited will add depth to the existing list, and help strengthen and lead our existing group.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: It has fluctuated between 25 to 45 players for most sessions. Harvest has restricted numbers but more players are starting to appear on a regular basis as we get closer to the season opener.
Do you expect prized recruit Jared Brennan to play round one?: That is the plan. The club is celebrating 125 years and two senior reunions during the year so the past players day will be round one and we are keen for him to play that day.
What are your expectations this season?: We will build on last year and with a young list we want to play exciting footy.
WE SAY: Henty is expected to have its own version of Essendon's 'Baby Bombers' of 1993 with 10 of its premiership winning thirds players graduating to the seniors and forming the nucleus of the 'Baby Swampies.' And while it's hard to see the Swampies emulating the ultimate success of the Bombers in 1993 this year and winning the flag, the club has certainly laid the foundations for its next premiership assault. Incoming coach Brenden Maclean has already impressed insiders at the club with his attention to detail and alongside Brayden Skeers as co-coach, it's easy to see why the club is expected to start climbing the ladder this season. But as with any youth policy, there is plenty of pain before you see gains and the Swampies fortunes will lie on how quickly their talented teenagers can adapt to playing senior football. Signing Jared Brennan for up to ten matches is a massive coup by the club and no doubt will help fast-track the development of the younger players. Brennan proved to be a ball magnet at his most recent stint at the club in 2019 and racked-up 35 plus touches without seemingly raising a sweat. Although well into the twilight of his career now and turning 40 this year, expect the former Brisbane and Gold Coast utility to still have a big impact in the Hume league. As much as the Swampies will improve, it's still hard to see the club making finals for the first time since 2018 and they look destined to spend the season rebuilding.
Prediction: Ninth
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.