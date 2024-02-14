HENTY: Gains, losses, Q&A with Brenden Maclean and prospects this season

WE SAY: Henty is expected to have its own version of Essendon's 'Baby Bombers' of 1993 with 10 of its premiership winning thirds players graduating to the seniors and forming the nucleus of the 'Baby Swampies.' And while it's hard to see the Swampies emulating the ultimate success of the Bombers in 1993 this year and winning the flag, the club has certainly laid the foundations for its next premiership assault. Incoming coach Brenden Maclean has already impressed insiders at the club with his attention to detail and alongside Brayden Skeers as co-coach, it's easy to see why the club is expected to start climbing the ladder this season. But as with any youth policy, there is plenty of pain before you see gains and the Swampies fortunes will lie on how quickly their talented teenagers can adapt to playing senior football. Signing Jared Brennan for up to ten matches is a massive coup by the club and no doubt will help fast-track the development of the younger players. Brennan proved to be a ball magnet at his most recent stint at the club in 2019 and racked-up 35 plus touches without seemingly raising a sweat. Although well into the twilight of his career now and turning 40 this year, expect the former Brisbane and Gold Coast utility to still have a big impact in the Hume league. As much as the Swampies will improve, it's still hard to see the club making finals for the first time since 2018 and they look destined to spend the season rebuilding.