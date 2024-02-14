Chips are down and out of Albury as discount store closes

Border bargain basement business Cheap as Chips has closed its doors.
Signs at the entrance of the Albury retailer announced the closure on Friday, February 9, as well as a note to thank customers and the community for its support.
"And we hope to see you all again some time in the future," the notice said.
Harris Scarfe, which started in Adelaide in 1849, was placed into receivership in 2019.
The Albury Cheap as Chips outlet was the South Australian-based company's second in NSW.
It has since opened in Corowa and Wagga and has a further 15 stores in Adelaide, 10 in regional South Australia, 16 in Victoria, including Benalla, and one in Broken Hill.
Comments on a social media post spoke about how the location wasn't ideal for the store and that "it wasn't as cheap as they make it out to be".
Neighbouring businesses said it was a sudden closure for Cheap as Chips after several months of heavy discounting.
Cheap as Chips' head office did not respond to a request for comment.
