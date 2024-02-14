'It peeled back like a can opener': Residents face aftermath of severe storm

Table Top resident Adam Grylewicz was at home cooking dinner when gale force winds and torrential rain began lashing the side of his house.
Before he had time to run upstairs to close up on Tuesday night, February 13, one window had blown off its hinges and another lay shattered on the ground.
"The wind was making so much noise," he said. "It felt like we were inside a tornado."
Mr Grylewicz was "wrestling with the window", worrying about his daughter who was sick, asleep in bed, when he heard "the roof just ripping off".
"It peeled back like a can opener, like opening a tin of canned veggies," he said.
"You could feel it lifting off above you - it all happened so quick."
A severe thunderstorm ripped through the Border at about 7.30pm, tearing trees from their roots "like toothpicks", sweeping away trampolines and damaging the roofs of multiple buildings, including the Estia Health aged care service in Thurgoona.
The Bureau of Meteorology revealed Albury airport recorded 85kmh winds, Rutherglen witnessed 87kmh gusts and Yarrawonga saw winds of 89kmh, which was a new 20-year record for February.
SES Albury unit commander Curtis Kishere said 75 calls for assistance were received since 7pm on Tuesday night, with at least 60 being for trees down.
He said Lavington, Thurgoona and Table Top were the worst hit.
Driving along Table Top Road on Wednesday, February 14, revealed a trail of destruction.
Gwen and Des Klinberg's home, located on the corner of Table Top Road and Old Sydney Road, lost "at least half a dozen major trees", one of which fell on the side of their house.
"I was looking out the window, which the rain was beating against, and I could see the trees were going every which way," Mrs Klinberg said.
"When it eased off, I looked out and I said to Des, 'the trees are gone'.
"We finally ventured out and we saw total devastation."
Mr Klinberg described the scene as ruins after a cyclone.
"The rain was coming in horizontal," he said.
"Al (the neighbour) has got chestnut trees and he said he could see them swirling round and round and round, like a cyclone."
Albury mayor Kylie King, who lives off Old Sydney Road, was at a council event when she got a text from her husband, Paul Payne, warning her not to leave.
"The rain was that thick I couldn't see the fence line (about 50 metres away)," Mr Payne said.
"They talk about sheet rain and it was even worse than that. It was blanket.
"It just moved across in front of you and then all of a sudden it moved straight back the other way.
"I've never seen anything like it."
Besides some water damage to the house and a few tree limbs down here and there, Cr King's house escaped ruin.
However, Mr Payne said he received a call from Estia Health in Thurgoona, where his mother lives, asking if he could pick her up.
He explained that the roof had partially ripped off one wing and that staff evacuated the residents to another.
Estia Health was contacted for comment.
A storm caused damage to the roof of the building in 2011 when it was known as The Grange.
Despite the carnage, NSW Ambulance said there were "no major incidents" as a result of the storm.
