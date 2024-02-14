Alpine nurse avoids drug-drive conviction amid concerns over her job

A nurse who tested positive to drugs while driving after a night out has avoided conviction amid concerns about the potential impact on her job.
Glen Creek resident Ella Seymour drove a Nissan X-Trail into a Wodonga testing site on Anzac Parade on September 3, 2022.
A test was positive for methylamphetamine, and the 35-year-old accepted in Wodonga court that she had taken ecstasy, despite having no recollection of it.
She had been out drinking in Albury the previous night and was returning home when tested.
The 35-year-old began studying nursing in 2018 and completed training in 2020, and started working at Mount Beauty.
The court heard a licence loss would be difficult and that the mother-of-one would have to move to Mount Beauty to get to work.
Her lawyer asked that Seymour avoid a conviction with fears it might impact her nursing registration.
The court heard she had a similar driving prior in 2018.
Magistrate Peter Mithen imposed a 12-month driving ban with a $600 fine, without conviction.
"You of all people should be acutely aware of the danger of this substance on a person's driving faculties," he said.
