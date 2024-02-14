Manager given 200-hour work order for sending sexually explicit messages

A manager who subjected two Albury women in the same organisation to a three-year deluge of anonymous, sexually explicit messages has avoided jail.
Todd James Dunne will instead have to complete 200 hours of unpaid work for what was described as "serious examples of the offending" directed at the disability support workers.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin convicted Dunne and placed him on a two-year community corrections order in Albury Local Court on Wednesday, February 14.
"The nature of the messages you sent to both victims were highly offensive and in relation to one victim, harassing, given the number of messages," she said.
Ms McLaughlin highlighted how Dunne masqueraded as a woman to send sexual messages to one of the women.
"I have no doubt it was for your own sexual gratification," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Dunne's offending was aggravated by the fact that he used his supervisory position to gain access to the victim's personal information and phone numbers.
Dunne previously pleaded guilty to two charges of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, though the "menace" element was removed on Wednesday after a close reading of the police case by Ms McLaughlin.
The 53-year-old, from the outer south-western Sydney suburb of Camden South, had told the court, through defence lawyer Barry Bunton, that he would seek counselling to address his issues.
Mr Bunton said that would begin on Thursday.
But Ms McLaughlin placed little store in the promise, given that Dunne had failed since last October to undertake any counselling.
Ms McLaughlin also "fully" rejected comments made by Dunne, in a sentence assessment report, that suggested the victims in any way wanted to speak to him.
She said the facts of the case indicated, for example, that one of the victims received 38 messages from Dunne, but she did not reply to any of them.
In response, Mr Bunton said those "were the views he held" at the time he committed the offences.
"They were his thoughts, but there was no reason for him to hold those thoughts," he said.
Mr Bunton said that with his conviction, Dunne would lose his $120,000 a year job.
This prompted Ms McLaughlin to question why Dunne had been able to hang on to his job for so long after he was charged.
This caused one of the victims to feel "upset, disgusted and violated" and prompted Mr Murray to describe Dunne's behaviour as "just appalling".
Dunne used his Sydney-based role as an operations manager to gain access to the victims' personal contact details.
One woman, a single mother living with an infant child, received her first of those 38 text messages from Dunne in December of 2019.
This contained photographs and videos of "an explicit and sexual nature" that depicted women's genitals, breasts and buttocks.
"She became anxious and fearful the person sending the messages and photographs may have known where she lived and would harm her and her child," police said.
The court heard the woman felt "traumatised" and developed post-traumatic stress disorder, an obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety. She had to be placed on a mental health care plan.
On December 6, 2021, at 11.38pm, she received a message that included a photograph of a woman's exposed breasts.
The sender identified as "a female admirer" and so she thought she was being stalked by another woman.
The second victim also received messages containing sexually explicit photographs.
Dunne's messages gave her restless nights' sleep, and left her concerned the sender "may know where she lived and hurt her".
His campaign of harassment continued until July, 2023.
Police from the nearby Narellan station went to Dunne's home on October 16, but he refused to be interviewed.
