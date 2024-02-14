Choir's pursuit of joy and soaring melodies becomes a hit on the Border

It's a lot of hard work, a little bit addictive, and the perfect vehicle for generating a whole lot of joy.
It's for these and many other reasons that Lauren Schmutter's life is so wrapped up in the Murray Concert Choir.
Part of the Border's arts scene since way back in 1982, under the baton of well-known and much-loved teacher, musician, and composer John Ross, the choir is now going through its own kind of renaissance.
It's not that the choir hasn't been a success over the years, but Schmutter would like to make it even better - and more suited to continuing to last the distance - by adding some new blood.
She was first approached by the choir about three years ago.
They were conscious of it having been operating for so long, but in more recent times there just hadn't been a whole lot of new faces.
"They said we just feel like we want to attract more younger singers, but we need some help," Schmutter said.
"And that's when I went in and I did a musical theatre one, and then I did a gospel one, and then this year's songs from movies."
"And so I personally thought, well, it'd be nice to actually shine a light on the choir," she said.
"From my perspective, they've been an absolute joy to work with. I mean, they're all so passionate about it, and so many long-standing members have all told me plenty of different stories from the past."
She said the choir had learned a number of different genres over the years.
"Last year I got myself involved in one of their classical concerts, I loved it, and I thought I can't expect them to do my repertoire if I'm not doing theirs," Schmutter said.
"But it's the reason I keep coming back is because I can see how passionate everyone is."
Schmutter said for this year's season they would sing movie classics from "As Time Goes By" (Casablanca 1942), "Eye Of The Tiger" (Rocky 1976), "There's No Business Like Show Business" (Annie Get Your Gun 1946), to name a few.
"We're singing iconic songs from the 1940s right up until now," she said.
"The arrangements have beautiful harmonies and go along with the feel of the choir. When I choose the music, I choose it knowing it's going to really complement the singers."
Schmutter said that it brought her a sense of achievement knowing members new or old still stuck around.
"Many members want this choir to go on for a long time, and I really want to make that happen for them," she said.
Schmutter said the choir was fortunate many women signed up this year, but they were always on the hunt for more people.
Rehearsals are held at St David's Church in Albury each Monday at 7.30 pm.
To join, visit the Murray Concert Choir Facebook page.
