Finding a car park became a new kind of painful when other driver barged in

He found a Dean Street parking space so stood in the bay as his wife drove a short distance to claim the prize.
But Anthony David Guy also found the park outside Albury's Downtown Pizzeria restaurant - so he pulled in, to a point.
The man had refused to budge and, after an argument, Guy issued his ultimatum.
"I'm parking here."
Albury Local Court was told Guy pulled up within five centimetres of the other man, who threw his hands into the air in frustration.
They "exchanged words" again, then Guy made a decision that ultimately resulted in him losing his licence for 12 months and copping a $1600 fine, with conviction.
He drove into the victim. Guy's car struck the man's shins, causing him to wince in pain and step backwards.
Guy hadn't finished; he decided to give it another go, and once again he drove into the other man.
And again, it hurt.
The incident on June 8, 2023, about 7.20pm, had further consequences for Guy, a 55-year-old Thurgoona man who pleaded guilty this week to dangerous driving.
His victim was so angered by Guy's behaviour that he raised his right hand and slammed it down hard on the bonnet, before moving out of the way.
Guy parked his car, prompting the victim to approach the driver's window - which Guy promptly closed.
Police said the victim punched the driver's door four times and hit the roof twice, then delivered two kicks to the door before walking away.
Nothing might have come of the incident if not for what happened next.
Police became aware of it, but not because the victim laid a complaint.
Instead, Guy went around to the nearby station about 7.40pm to lodge a report.
After detailing how another man had attacked his car, Guy excused himself so he could go get some dinner.
Before he returned a short while later, police obtained footage from Albury Council's CCTV network.
Guy then denied driving into the other man, but after viewing the footage admitted he had.
"I drove forward because he was in my way," he said.
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the contact was "in context, slight, your honour".
"There was no injury, this was an extremely slow speed and it wasn't a case of acceleration," he said.
But Ms McLaughlin said it was still a "significant example" of such offending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.