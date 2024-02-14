Show some love to your heart: Valentine's Day apt for campaign launch

Amidst the flurry of Valentine's Day roses and chocolates, the Border's health service is urging people to show some love to their own heart.
To promote awareness of heart health, Albury Wodonga Health has launched its 'Love Your Heart' campaign.
Scattered throughout the hospital, patients will find cards featuring tips for heart health on one side and space for heartfelt messages on the other.
AWH chief medical officer Dr John Elcock said the aim was to spread positivity while reminding people to be proactive about their health.
"Simple things such as keeping hydrated are good for keeping your heart healthy. But we also know that providing people with compliments and showing kindness is also good," he said.
"We all like to get compliments. It makes us feel good, it contributes to our wellbeing. We know it reduces levels of stress hormones, it reduces your blood pressure, and it's good for your heart.
"But we also know that giving people compliments and showing kindness contributes to our own wellbeing."
Dr Elcock explained that heart disease continued to be a leading cause of death in Australia and was often preventable through simple lifestyle changes and regular check-ups.
"We see a lot of it here every day, which is why we're developing our cardiology service the way that we are," he said.
"It would be really nice if it wasn't (so prevalent), and that's why we're keen to deliver on health promotion and help our community keep themselves healthy.
"Good exercise, good diet, good sleep, maintaining good hydration, particularly when it's hot and dry, all of those contribute to keeping your heart and your cardiovascular system in good repair.
"It's really often very basic, simple stuff about lifestyle that actually helps keep us in good condition."
Cards will be available at the front desk on wards for staff, patients and patients.
