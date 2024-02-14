The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Government continuing to fail regions on housing, MP believes

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 15 2024 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Haines during the 2022 federal election campaign when she first flagged a call for a regional building infrastructure fund.
Helen Haines during the 2022 federal election campaign when she first flagged a call for a regional building infrastructure fund.

The member for Indi says regional housing remains a "blind spot" for the federal government and it needs to realise a tailored approach is needed to address the accommodation crisis beyond the capital cities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.