Police seize 10 cannabis plants, dried marijuana, from Corowa property

Police have seized 10 cannabis plants and dried marijuana from a home in Corowa.
Officers searched a Chivell Street home about 9.45am on Wednesday, February 14.
They found the plants, partially hidden at the rear of the property.
They removed the plants and spoke to the occupant.
A woman, 49, was issued a court attendance notice for cannabis cultivation and possession.
She will face Corowa Local Court at a later date.
