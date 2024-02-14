Saints coach addresses rumours circulating around merged identity

Brock-Burrum coach Brendan Roberson has doused speculation that dwindling playing numbers has club officials concerned about the immediate future of the club.
Low numbers on the track since training resumed after the Christmas break has fuelled speculation that the Saints could struggle to field both senior and reserves this season.
While Roberson conceded that he had heard the rumours, he was confident the club would have enough players for all grades ahead of their season opener against CDHBU.
"I've heard the rumours going around about the club... absolutely," Roberson said.
"I can only tell you the facts.
"We have had 50 players in total train over 11 sessions and Wednesday night will be our 12th session since pre-season started before Christmas.
"Yes, I am having trouble getting more than 16 of the players there at the same time at the moment.
"But every session there are probably eight or nine apologies as well.
"I will admit the hype of Brendan Roberson coaching the club hasn't reached the heights that it may have in the past.
"I had a lot of contacts back then because I was a player but once you retire and get a bit older you still have the contact network but don't know as many players.
'I'm probably an old fossil now who has some weird and wonderful ideas.
"I've noticed a few of the kids looking at me with their heads half-cocked, like a cockatoo, thinking what's this bloke on.
"But I have rocked up as a coach, hoping to generate a bit of enthusiasm because I'm an optimistic person.
"I remember I turned up at Lavington in the 1990s after 31 players left the club and within two years we were playing in a grand final against Albury.
"Look what happened at Thurgoona after I had been there, they went on to play in four grand finals for three flags.
"I'm not saying that I was the reason behind those two clubs' success but I am familiar with the situation and how to turn things around.
"We have got a hard-working committee that are working overtime
"So I'm not panicking or worrying, I'm going to coach who turns up."
The Saints have lost some of their most talented players so far over the off-season including Harry Weaven and Keith Talent who have opted to challenge themselves at O&M level with North Albury.
Previous best and fairest winner Jeremy Luff (Chiltern) and Jack Schilg (moving away) are also confirmed departures.
"Yes we have lost some talented players in Harry Weaven, Keith Talent, Jeremy Luff and Jack Schilg has gone over to Perth," Roberson said.
"So they are not sinister rumours that we have lost some quality, that's factual.
"Harry and Keith are both young players and the club hopes they excel after signing with North Albury to have a crack at playing the higher standard of O&M.
"So none of the players have left for the wrong reasons."
Roberson is hoping he can convince several of the Saints thirds players to remain at the club and be given senior opportunities opposed to joining an O&M club and play under-18s.
"We have got a bunch of kids from last year's thirds who are very talented but for whatever reason they have got in their heads that they want to have another year at junior level in the O&M under-18s," he said.
"We are trying to convince them otherwise but they are sitting on the fence at the moment.
"My advice to them is that everything or anything that ever happens in your life, starts with a thought.
"You have to think of it first, then if you keep recycling that thought, it can become a reality.
"Jindera for example would be telling themselves that they could play in a grand final this year.
"Where our blokes aren't... I've got to change the narrative on that.
"Being the coach, if I can land half-a-dozen recruits and improve the list, we can be in the hunt again.
"They played finals last year after a 0-5 start."
Roberson said he was on the verge of announcing several recruits that he believes will be crucial to the Saints remaining a competitive force.
The Saints have been as successful as Osborne since 2010 with both clubs winning four grand finals each during that period and eight of the past dozen deciders.
"I'm on the verge of signing four players who will probably fly under the radar as name players but I feel will prove to be handy Hume league players," he said.
"Hopefully we can announce them next week.
"Cookie will miss the early part of the season but has committed to playing again.
"The only reason he resigned as coach was because his daughter has been accepted into a soccer academy and he wants to support her as much as he can."
"We have definitely got two signings from the Gippsland area that are moving here next week for uni that are only 19 and have previously been invited to train with Gippsland TAC Cup team.
"There are four players that are living and playing in the Melbourne metropolitan area that are interested in relocating.
"It's now just a matter of me finding the time to get down there and meet them and negotiate a deal.
"They are not guaranteed to play but we are still in the hunt.
"So it's not all doom and gloom and I expect some really positive news to start filtering out of the club in the next week or so.
"We have got our first practice match in a tri-series MCUE and Barellan on March 2 and a lot of players have committed to playing that match."
