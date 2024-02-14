Stage is set for club's premier race and show-stopping live entertainment

Albury Harness Racing Club has assembled one of the strongest cup fields in the history of the club for its $60,000 Murray Cup, (2570m) at Albury Paceway on Friday night.
In an exciting new initiative by Harness Racing NSW the revamped Carnival of Cups format will offer record prizemoney of $60,000 for the club's premier race.
The Jarrod Alchin-trained Missed The Truth, Courtney Laker-trained Curly James and Alex Ashwood-trained Tay Tay are the three class runners amongst the full-field of 10-runners.
AHRC club president Paul Brown is hoping the club can attract a crowd of 8000 for the inaugural running of the Murray Cup with headline acts You Am I, The Whitlams and Sarah McLeod performing at the meeting.
"The quality of the cup field and the meeting overall is outstanding with all eight races having full fields," Brown said.
"I can't remember the last time the club had 10 runners go around in the cup.
"Off the top of my head there are three previous Group 1 winners in the cup field but I'm pretty sure Ta Ta has won a Group race and Curly James has won a Cobram and Shepparton Cup.
"The trotters cup is a really good race too which is satisfying.
"$60,000 in prizemoney for the Murray Cup... it's unprecedented to be racing for that sort of money at Albury.
"HRNSW has put a lot of work into this meeting and we are fortunate to also have the SS&A Club on board for the second year in a row as a major sponsor.
"As a club we are starting to reap the rewards with the cup field being the strongest it has been for more than two decades."
In a further bonus Nathan Jack and Cameron Hart will make the trek to Albury to drive at the meeting and are regarded as the two premier drivers in their respective states.
Jack will be flying the flag for Victoria in the cup when he partners the Wayne Potter-trained Skinnydip while Hart will be hoping for a NSW victory aboard Missed The Truth.
Missed The Truth is a last-start winner of the Tamworth Cup and can earn a $100,000 bonus if victorious at Albury and the Goulburn Cup later this year.
"You could argue we have got the best two drivers in Victoria and NSW with Nathan and Cameron driving," he said.
"They may even be the best two drivers in the country.
"Curly James and Missed The Truth are both very similar horses in that they will settle at the back of the field and try to come with the one run over the final lap.
"The other backmarker Tay Tay is the other class runner in the race.
"Personally I like Dave Moran's drive, Curly James, it's the one to beat for sure I think."
Brown said tickets sales had 'jumped dramatically' so far this week.
The show-stopping live entertainment is free to attend but patrons will still need to register for a ticket to attend on the Carnival of Cups website at carnivalofcups.com.au
"It's free but I would just like to reiterate that you still have to register to gain entry," Brown said.
"The bands have been great working with the clubs at the other Carnival of Cups but they are expecting Albury to be able to attract the biggest crowd.
"I think this will be the biggest Friday night event Albury has seen in a long time.
"With the entertainment on offer, we have set our sights on a crowd of 8000.
"It's Friday night, it's after work and most people might usually like heading home and having a beer but why would you this week when you have got entertainment like this on your back doorstep and it's free.
"You don't normally see something like this for free so why not make the most of it?"
