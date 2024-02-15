YOUNG ACHIEVER: 'I tend to push myself to the limits' says sprint sensation

Alex Colgan's heart starts to beat a little faster and his mind races quicker as he waits in anticipation for the sound he knows all too well.
It may sound nerve-racking, but the starting line is where the border sprinter feels most at home.
"Once I get down and the gun goes everything just goes away and I can focus on how I run and not focus on anything else," Colgan said.
The 19-year-old, who specialises in the 100 and 200 metre events, loves the adrenaline rush that competition provides.
"I moved here from Melbourne and I didn't really enjoy the other sports I was playing, so my parents got me to try little aths and it all went from there," he said.
"I just like the adrenaline rush and being in that environment."
Colgan has since gone on to chase down his dreams in the sport, having competed on the national stage.
But representing Australia in the under-20 squad in England and Germany in 2023 remains his most exciting achievement to date.
"It was a good experience to see what international competition is like," he said.
"A lot of people aren't as relaxed as some and they can be very tense, but you get some people who are great to have a chat with.
"It can be a lonely sport."
Colgan finished fourth in England in a time of 10.66, before going on to run personal bests in Germany with 10.42 in the 100m and 21.11 in the 200m.
But his 100m PB has since been set at 10.15 after recently taking on some of Australia's best in Canberra.
"I was up against the second and third best in Australia and ended up tying with them with the same time," he said.
"I wasn't expecting it, but I guess it shows I still have a lot to improve on and I can still compete with the best in Australia."
But success hasn't come without setbacks, with Colgan currently battling a hamstring injury.
"We're looking at eight weeks at least," he said.
"It's definitely a learning curve to know where my body's limits are."
However, he's still as motivated as ever to fulfil his dreams.
"Olympics would be amazing," he said.
"This year probably isn't the best idea, but I'll look at how we go," he said.
"The next eight years there's major championships with world championships, Commonwealth Games and Olympics, so there's plenty of time to show myself off."
Colgan usually trains three of four days a week, with the same amount of time at the gym.
"At the track, I'll go all out and my coach (Blair Talbot) sometimes tries to back me off a little bit, but I tend to push myself to the limits and am usually lying on the ground puffed at the end of the session, but that's what I enjoy," he said.
"It's always that I want to get better and that's what drives me at training, I want to get better and push myself.
"My coach has really helped me, and my parents (Philip and Jeanette), have supported me the whole way, so I can't ask for anything better."
If you ask him who his inspiration in the sport is, his answer is simple.
"Everyone's got to say Usain Bolt," he said.
Colgan is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.