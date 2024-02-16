Tributes flow for decorated Border architect, car lover and proud volunteer

He may have been small in stature, but Phil Wilkins was as big as any when it came to heart.
The respected Border architect has been remembered as a gentleman who had time for anyone.
He died after a more than two-year battle with cancer on Monday, February 12, aged 67.
Wife Julie, who he met in 2001 and married in 2004, described Mr Wilkins as the most patient and tolerant man she'd ever known.
"He always had time for people. It didn't matter how busy he was," she said.
"His big thing was, 'you always give back to the community that gives back to you'. He was a staunch believer in helping people out."
Born on July 1, 1956, Mr Wilkins grew up in East Albury with his parents Ron and Jean (both deceased) and older brother Ken.
He attended Albury Public School and then Albury High School, where he took an interest in technical drawing.
Mr Wilkins landed an apprenticeship as an architectural draftsman in 1974 with Steve O'Halloran Architects and studied at TAFE to gain his qualification where he was dux of his class.
In 1979, he was offered employment as key designer for the Border region's largest commercial builder, AB & MA Chick, where the wealth of experience gained in all aspects of his trade set him up to consider starting his own architectural design business.
He registered P&S Wilkins in 1984 and changed the name to Phil Wilkins Building Design in 1988.
Mr Wilkins rented space in the Chick building at the eastern end of Dean Street, but moved to an office in Swift Street until the early 1990s when he purchased a miner's cottage on Englehardt Street near the Albury Council offices.
As the business began to grow he put on two staff members, but when the need came to add a third it was time to find bigger premises and he relocated to Pemberton Street where his venture operated from 2013 until July 2022 when he closed the doors due to ill health.
Mr Wilkins designed more than 3000 buildings, including Albury's River Deck Cafe at Noreuil Park and the refurbishment of the Globe Hotel building on the corner of Kiewa and Dean streets.
He also mapped out the new spire for Albury's St Matthews Church after it burned down in 1991.
"As a business owner, he only had usually another three staff on at any one time, but he worked for Wodonga TAFE for a long time, one day a week doing building design," Mrs Wilkins said.
"He always looked outside the square. It was never about him, it was always about making sure that whatever he could do, he could contribute to something to his community."
Beyond his work, Mr Wilkins had a huge passion for cars.
He volunteered for 30 years as a scrutineer with the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS), primarily at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
One year he even had the chance to drive an Formula One car off the circuit while its driver was assessed by medical staff.
"He was instrumental in making sure that Wodonga beat Albury every year in raising funds for that appeal," Mr Georgiou said.
"I'd be outside cooking and feeding volunteers and Phil would be inside making sure the money was being counted correctly.
"He never did anything for recognition, he was always achieving in the background.
"In July 2022, he was awarded the prestigious James D Richardson Award from the Australian Lions Foundation for his contribution to the community.
"He was a very quiet fellow. Small in stature but big in heart and was always giving freely of his time."
Mr Georgiou said a highlight was when he paired with Mr Wilkins to contest the inaugural Dutton Grand Prix Rally in 2000, a five-day event that saw them navigate race tracks across Victoria in a 1974 Daimler Jaguray and finished with a lap of the Albert Park circuit.
"He was also passionate about his Japanese sports cars," he said.
"He had a variety of them over the years from a Datsun 240Z to his latest Datsun Fairlady. He also had a little MINI Cooper S."
Mr Georgiou said Mr Wilkins was also instrumental in helping him progress through the industry as a residential builder with B and H Homes, and they also taught together at Wodonga TAFE.
"Phil was great at problem solving. If there was an issue regarding a technical matter or a construction matter, he was very thorough in solving that," he said.
"He wanted to try and produce students of a high calibre who could contribute to the local industry."
Mrs Wilkins said she and her husband were also keen travellers.
"We've travelled to Africa and Antarctica, and Egypt and Jordan and South America to see Machu Picchu," she said.
"As soon as we got back on the plane we'd be thinking where we could go in another couple of years.
"The only thing that we really had left on our bucket list was the Arctic Circle, but we didn't quite get there because of COVID. I might have to do that down the track in his honour."
Mr Wilkins is survived by his wife, stepchildren Alex and Amy and three grandchildren.
His funeral will be held at Lester and Son Chapel, 49 Thomas Mitchell Drive, Wodonga, on Thursday, February 22 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.