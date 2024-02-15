'Welcome to the Top 21': Inside Britton's struggle for survival

Wodonga's Olivia Britton has shared the emotional rollercoaster she faced when her Australian Idol dream, almost, came to an end.
Britton kicked off Top 30 week with a bang, stunning the judges with an unexpected light display during the first group challenge and breezing through the second.
However, her third performance, which aired on Wednesday, February 14, didn't go as smoothly.
This challenge saw contestants perform in front of a live crowd for the first time.
Despite her experience performing on the Border's live music circuit with the band Cherry Chain, Britton found the Idol environment daunting.
"A lot of people were having their first experience with the band and being in front of people, but I was no stranger to the stage," she told The Border Mail after her performance aired.
"But, in saying that, the Idol experience is so different from any other gig.
"I don't think anything can prepare you for being in that TV environment; it still feels very unnatural and very surreal being up there."
Britton sang Genie in a Bottle by Christina Aguilera; but, after a strong start, she faltered and lost her timing towards the end.
Judge Amy Shark praised Britton's energy and said she looked natural performing with a band.
"I could just see you as this pop star, rock star - it just looked right," she said.
"The only thing is you lost some timing (and) you were a little bit pitchy. It wasn't perfect."
Kyle Sandilands, after saying he loved the beginning of the song, unleashed his usual brand of cutting criticism.
"You can rub that lamp all day, (but) nothing is coming out by the end of that - nothing," he said.
"Sad, it was sad because you are so much better than that. But it did start off strong."
Britton was "put on notice" and would face potential elimination at the end of the show.
"It was horrible. I'm not a crier, but I definitely let it all out that day," she said.
"But, it is a competition, and I think the further you go, you really understand how high the stakes are.
"So to have it to feel like it could be stripped away at any second is a really scary thought, especially when you've done all you can do and you just have to wait for the judges to decide your fate - it is scary."
At the end of the show, Britton and seven other contestants faced the judges. Three would be sent home.
One by one the judges called forth the contestants, sending two home and saving four others, leaving Britton and Perth's Jesse Lazaroo in limbo.
For one, their dream would remain alive; for the other, their hope would receive a crushing blow.
"It was terrifying to be up there," Britton said. "There were a lot of nerves and doubts."
Finally, Britton heard the verdict she had been waiting for.
"When I got that green light and some really beautiful feedback from the judges, it definitely fuels me to go into next week and really bring my all," she said.
Next week, Britton will compete against the 20 remaining contestants for a spot in the top 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.