From throwing bottles, foul language at firefighters to blocking the cops

Toni Delphin was already on bail for throwing a bottle at firefighters tackling a blaze in her yard when she tried to stop police arresting a wanted man.
The 37-year-old's partner lit a pile of rubbish, then threatened both firefighters and police called to their home.
For that, Brendon John Lee was handed 11 months' jail, though got to serve it in the community.
Delphin avoided jail when she appeared for sentence in Albury Local Court this week, instead being handed a nine-month community corrections order.
That came after she pleaded guilty to charges of throwing a missile at front-line emergency workers and likewise at police.
Delphin was on bail for those matters when, magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told this week, police went to her home on November 12 about 10.50pm.
That was with the belief that a man wanted for domestic violence offences and a breach of bail was inside.
Police established a perimeter around the house on arrival to stop him getting away.
Delphin ran out the back door and began yelling "profanities" at police, demanding they leave her property.
In response, police told her there was a wanted man inside and that they would not be leaving until he was under arrest.
Police said Delphin insisted he was not in the house.
"The accused was advised by police that she was hindering police, however she continued yelling profanities and threats towards investigating police."
Delphin went back in, so police tried to get her to come to the front door.
Despite being repeatedly warned that she was hindering police, Delphin continued yelling abuse and saying the wanted man was not inside.
Delphin was then warned police would force their way in, so Delphin told them she would block them by placing herself behind the door.
The front door was kicked in and the wanted man was arrested without incident.
Checks done soon afterwards by police revealed another wanted man, who was subject to a revocation of parole warrant, was also in the house.
Police surrounded the house again and Delphin asked to open the door, but she refused so police had to force their way in.
A second offender was arrested and charged.
Ms McLaughlin sentenced Delphin to a six-month community corrections after she pleaded guilty to hindering police.
Conditions of the order include her engaging in anger management relating to interactions with police and undertaking drug and alcohol counselling.
Delphin behaved similarly during the fire incident.
The court was told that soon after firefighters arrived at the home, one knocked on the front door.
She and Lee, 41, began yelling abuse at them from inside, then she opened the door and told the firefighter "f--- yous (sic)."
In a repeat of similar behaviour by Lee, Delphin at one point picked up a glass bottle and threw this at the other firefighters.
But it missed and instead smashed on the road.
