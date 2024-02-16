See the line-up that looks good on and off the paper

Proof's in the weaner prices for Riddellvue Advertising Feature

Riddellvue Angus' top selling bull, 394 EDXx, from March 9 Bull Sale in 2023. Picture supplied.

There are few better indicators of a producer's program than results at sale yards, where the top two pens of cattle sold at the Yea January weaner offerings were Riddellvue-blood, according to stud principal Ian Bates.

"We had one client whose steers averaged 360kg, which is pretty high for this time of year, so we are seeing good results," Ian said.

"Obviously everyone wants a bit more for their cattle, but it is heading in the right direction, so moving forward this year things should stabilise with better pricing."

By investing in Riddellvue Angus stud genetics producers can be confident they are on the right track.

And when you team proven results with the improved market conditions and what Ian describes as an "unbelievably" good season, bull buyers should have plenty of confidence leading into Riddellvue's autumn sale.

The stud will offer 36 Angus bulls and 20 females, with the 2024 sale featuring three new sire lines, including Ellingson Three Rivers from the US.

"Ellingson ranch I follow quite strongly, it is a good genuine ranch in North Dakta breeding in tough conditions with an excellent female herd," Ian said.

"The Three Rivers bull carries a bit of birthweight but to me his progeny are true cattleman bulls, structured right, with plenty of volume and I think they will do really well."

Baldridge Alternative is the other prominent US sire in this drop of bulls.

"I've used a couple of different sires out of the Baldridge herd and the 'Alternative bull' goes back to Poss Easy Impact and Poss Total Impact which is another ranch in US that is doing really well with great progeny," Ian added.

"Baldridge Alternative has a good spread of numbers, a heifer bull through to a big 600-day weight and carries a bit of marbling and great eye muscle."

Local sire, Texas Topgun has also been utilised, with Ian describing the bull as having a good number-set and being well suited to his program.

"I never feed bulls up too much, so people are welcome to view them in their real skin by private inspection prior to sale. I like to grow them naturally and they'll come on a lot in the next couple of months."

Riddellvue held its first female sale last May, selling 20 lots to a top of $7000 and averaging $3688. They will now offer females at both of their annual on-property sales, including this March when nine mature three-in-one cow packages - pregnancy tested in calf and with calves at foot - and 14 PTIC heifers will go under the hammer.

"They've got similar genetics to the bulls so there are plenty of good opportunities there."

Last year's autumn bull sale was the first offering from Riddellvue at their new King Valley location, having made the move from Alexandra early in 2023. In March they sold 23 bulls to a top of $15,000 and averaged $7717, while in the spring 21 bulls averaged $6675 and sold to $12,000.

Ian said the move north has been positive for the stud, and the herd continues to improve, with the females coming through the herd being "quite exciting".