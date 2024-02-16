See the line-up that looks good on and off the paper

The Hicks Beef autumn sale draft is a very consistent lineup with all bulls having plenty of cover, thick easy doing types with great structure.
Hicks Beef has curated their herd to be primarily commercially-focused, with profitability the main breeding objective.
The draft is a great representation of what the herd is about, easy-doing functional cattle bred to thrive in a broad range of environments.
"We are very happy with how the bulls have presented for the Autumn sale. They look great on and off the paper," Hicks Beef said.
"It is important to look the part, but it is pointless without top shelf data.
"The 2024 Autumn will be our highest averaging line up on the All-Purpose Index (API)."
The average is in the top 15% of the database.
It is one thing to have a few animals in the top 5% but to have the entire sale team average in the top 15% is a testament to the direction our breeding program is leading.
Hicks Beef will have their annual autumn bull sale on Thursday March 7, at 1.00pm at 'Annandayle South' in Holbrook, NSW.
They will be selling 70 bulls, and will be interfaced with Auction Plus. Head to their website at hicksbeef.com.au for more information and for videos on all the lots that will be on offer.
Te Mooi Speckle Park will hold their third annual performance sale on property at Londrigan on March 7.
They are 47 bulls and 38 registered females which have been catalougued and will be offered, as well as selected semen lots.
It is the largest bull offering from Te Mooi to date and represents the rapid progression in their program.
All bulls are fully performance recorded, semen tested and independently assessed for structure and temperament.
Te Mooi began their Speckle Park journey in 2016 and has now built a 150-strong cow herd. It has come about through a combination of acquisition and production with the base coming from 18 different programs.
"We prefer to buy animals rather than embryos," owner of Te Mooi Paul Guy said.
"I like to inspect the animals we add to our program as you learn so much about their structure and temperament. We have hand-picked our base females with the view of seeding our herd and then trading them to another producer."
The sale this year includes some of the most important foundation females from Te Mooi.
"There are females in the sale that have built our program, but we have daughters and granddaughters, so they can now go on with the next phase and produce for another breeder."
Females the calibre of Wattle Grove Amanda M146 is to be offered. She has had sons sell to $36,000 and has emerged as the shortest gestation length female from the year she was born.
Waratah Amy K108 has five retained daughters at Te Mooi as well as four sons and two daughters in the performance sale. Three of her four sons at the sale are in the top 1% of the breed on the Export Maternal Index.
The average temperament score of the bulls on offer is 1.2 and nothing was scored more than 2, the assessment was conducted by Jim Green of Greens Livestock.
"Temperament is such an important trait in our program and it is one of those classic free traits that delivers all around," Paul said.
"Not only are quieter animals easier to handle, but they perform better in a host of areas from weight gain to eating quality and fertility".
Eleven of the bulls on offer are in the top 1% of the breed for Eye Muscle Area, and ten bulls are in the top 5% of the breed for Intra Muscular Fat percentage.
"We select for growth and carcase traits and the evidence is there for all to see."
Wirruna have two HAL 'Super Sires' for sale as part of their 74 Bull line-up in Wirruna's Autumn Bull and female sale to be held on property on 'Leap Day' - February 29.
"It is really exciting for us to be able to offer these bulls to industry," Ian Locke, principal of Wirruna Poll Herefords, said.
"These bulls not only offer great structure, body conformation and style; they are also genetically superior across a range of traits, easily ranking in the breed's top 1% for the profit EBVs - the $-Index values!"
"The Steakout bull is the 2nd highest marbling sire in the breed - only surpassed by his own Sire," Ian said.
The 'Super Sires' concept was launched by Herefords Australia (HAL) in 2018.
It was established to highlight young sire candidates that expressed a set of strict criteria of recording standards and favourable (and aspirational) traits to encourage and accelerate genetic progress in the Hereford Breed. It also encourages better engage with the commercial beef industry with relevant genetics.
Wirruna Poll Herefords have actively engaged with the program with eight of the 44 Super Sires nominated over the years being Wirruna bred.
The aspirational traits of the 'Super Sire' program aligns with the objectives of Wirruna's breeding program.
"These bulls represent the emphasis of traits I am driving in our herd", Ian said.
"High calving ease Bulls with curve bending growth, high fertility, and strong carcase traits, particularly marbling."
Ian said that a trait balance is reflected in strong $Index values, where a high ranking reflects across the board trait strength rather than extremes in single traits.
"This is reflected in the total Autumn sale draft of bulls - where the average of the draft averages in the top 5% of the breed for $Index."
A selection of females will be also offered for sale with 11 PTIC breeding females, offered as individual lots, and 67 cows in group lots.
The on-property Helmsman sale is interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Catalogues, videos, and further sale information is available from the Wirruna Website - www.wirruna.com.
There are few better indicators of a producer's program than results at sale yards, where the top two pens of cattle sold at the Yea January weaner offerings were Riddellvue-blood, according to stud principal Ian Bates.
"We had one client whose steers averaged 360kg, which is pretty high for this time of year, so we are seeing good results," Ian said.
"Obviously everyone wants a bit more for their cattle, but it is heading in the right direction, so moving forward this year things should stabilise with better pricing."
By investing in Riddellvue Angus stud genetics producers can be confident they are on the right track.
And when you team proven results with the improved market conditions and what Ian describes as an "unbelievably" good season, bull buyers should have plenty of confidence leading into Riddellvue's autumn sale.
The stud will offer 36 Angus bulls and 20 females, with the 2024 sale featuring three new sire lines, including Ellingson Three Rivers from the US.
"Ellingson ranch I follow quite strongly, it is a good genuine ranch in North Dakta breeding in tough conditions with an excellent female herd," Ian said.
"The Three Rivers bull carries a bit of birthweight but to me his progeny are true cattleman bulls, structured right, with plenty of volume and I think they will do really well."
Baldridge Alternative is the other prominent US sire in this drop of bulls.
"I've used a couple of different sires out of the Baldridge herd and the 'Alternative bull' goes back to Poss Easy Impact and Poss Total Impact which is another ranch in US that is doing really well with great progeny," Ian added.
"Baldridge Alternative has a good spread of numbers, a heifer bull through to a big 600-day weight and carries a bit of marbling and great eye muscle."
Local sire, Texas Topgun has also been utilised, with Ian describing the bull as having a good number-set and being well suited to his program.
"I never feed bulls up too much, so people are welcome to view them in their real skin by private inspection prior to sale. I like to grow them naturally and they'll come on a lot in the next couple of months."
Riddellvue held its first female sale last May, selling 20 lots to a top of $7000 and averaging $3688. They will now offer females at both of their annual on-property sales, including this March when nine mature three-in-one cow packages - pregnancy tested in calf and with calves at foot - and 14 PTIC heifers will go under the hammer.
"They've got similar genetics to the bulls so there are plenty of good opportunities there."
Last year's autumn bull sale was the first offering from Riddellvue at their new King Valley location, having made the move from Alexandra early in 2023. In March they sold 23 bulls to a top of $15,000 and averaged $7717, while in the spring 21 bulls averaged $6675 and sold to $12,000.
Ian said the move north has been positive for the stud, and the herd continues to improve, with the females coming through the herd being "quite exciting".
Riddellvue's fourth annual autumn bull sale will be held on Thursday March 14, on-property at 153 Markwood - Tarrawingee Road, Markwood, and integrated with AuctionsPlus, with the auction at 1pm. Visit www.riddellvue.com.au for more
Over the last few years, the beef industry has enjoyed record market conditions, and Alpine Angus principal Jim Delany said it has been wonderful to see how well so many of their clients have presented calves bred with Alpine bulls.
"It's great to see the success they have achieved and the demand they help create for Alpine genetics," Jim said.
"We would also like to acknowledge the faith Angus purebred breeders and AI companies have shown in the uptake of our genetics."
Alpine source sires from both the USA and Australia, and Alpine manager Chris Oswin said their breeding program maintains a highly-maternal and functional herd of Angus cows.
"We seek long fronted, feminine, sound, easy-calving cows with good udder-quality that are true-to-type and have a great temperament and structural integrity," he said.
This sale includes a line of calving ease bulls by Karoo Main Event and Alpine Pablos Pulse. Both are proven consistent producers of high quality bulls with Main Event siring Alpine's 2021 top priced Spring Bull, Alpine Rip Wheeler R144, whose semen is marketed by Genetics Australia alongside another Main Event son in Alpine Main Event Q192.
There is also a run of higher IMF carcase bulls, with depth and constitution including sons of Murdeduke Quarterback and Alpine Junior M205.
"Quarterback sons have sold well across the country and were well appreciated at our last Autumn sale with a long bodied son topping it," Chris said.
Alpine Angus will also be offering a set of stout, thick bodied sons of USA Sires Sitz Stellar, Heiken Broadview and Baldridge SR Goalkeeper combining moderate Birth with explosive Growth. These three American sires were targeted for their ability to transmit easy calving, big growth rates and dense, deep bodied progeny.
A bigger-framed run of Banquet Quarter Pounder sons will round out the sale offering.
"Quarter Pounder topped Banquets sale a couple of years ago where he impressed with his overall body mass and type. These are our first calves by him," Chris said.
The 2024 Alpine Angus Autumn Bull Sale is to be held at the Alpine Sales Complex at Rosewhite on Wednesday, March 13 at 1pm offering 100 HBR and APR Angus Bulls. The sale bulls will be yarded for inspection by 10am.
The sale preview will be held at the Alpine Sales Complex, Rosewhite on Sunday, March 3 from 11am to 3pm, or contact Chris Oswin on 0427 562 254.
The Beef Spectacular runs an annual feedlot trial for 100 days on feed. This year there were 91 teams with a total of 455 head, competing in what has become a well regarded event over the last 15 years. The trial analyses is conducted by beef consultant Jeff House from Forbes.
The cattle average 1.95kg/day weight gain, a very good result, according to Jeff. The MSA index for the group was also very good reflecting improved genetics and averaging 62.2. While most of the steers marbled 1-2 there were a handful of higher scores with the highest at marble score 8.
When it came to profit per team at the end of the trial, there was a staggering $3775 per team or $755 per head difference from top to bottom.
A number of Rennylea clients entered cattle in the trial and they performed very well. The Skinner family from Pulletop entered a team of steers with more than 10 years of Rennylea breeding. They came second overall in the trial and won the Riverine Premium Beef Champion pen. They also came first in the eating quality medals with an average MSA index of 65.66.
Dane Skinner said the trial is a good tool to measure the direction of their breeding program and get a handle on how steers are performing and where improvements can be made.
"Our biggest focus is our females," he said. "We try and breed the best females we can and the steers roll on from that."
They use a number of tools to evaluate their progress include the Heifer Select genomic product. They are big believers in measuring performance and EBVs and focus on growth, calving ease, 400 day growth and moderate 600 day growth.
"We put a big emphasis on our mature cow weight as we don't want thumping cows and we try and keep them in check," Dane said.
Other Rennylea clients to be recognized in the awards include Shepstone Park at Bowning, Boco Pastoral at Nimmitabel, Liscombe Pools from Cudal and new clients the Hufton family at Harden.
Le Martres Poll Limousin Stud is getting ready for their annual autumn sale for 2024.
On offer will be 45 head of tremendous mature and yearling Poll Limousin Bulls featuring the traditional Limousin body shape, marbling and "big butts."
It will include a selection of French Pure Poll and Blue Poll bulls. All bulls have been objectively assessed using Carcase Scanning and 'NEG' Indexing.
One of the highlights for the stud in the last 12 months was taking home the Borthwick Trophy at the 2023 Royal Melbourne Show.
Le Martres steer Exhibit No.213 was prepared and shown by Rutherglen High School teacher Ron Webb and students.
This steer, sired by Le Matres Blue Quarrion (Q180), was selected into the Limousin Team for the Borthwick Trophy judging, and in the 'on the hoof' judging, this steer won his class.
In the 'on the hook' judging, this steer scored 85.99 points and came twelfth in Class 2 - Heavy Domestic Cattle.
"The Limousin Team of 3 steers was successful in winning the 2023 Borthwick Trophy - a fine achievement!" Leon said.
Their on-property Helmsman auction supported by Auctionsplus and Phone Bidding will be held on Friday March 1 at 136 Rosemont Road, Table Top via Albury, NSW.
Inspections from 11am, with the auction starting at 1pm. Head to lemartreslimousins.com for photos and videos of the catalogue on offer.