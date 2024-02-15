No race against the clock for mum with passion for creativity in the kitchen

Yarrawonga's Nicole Jones stands as a testament that it's never too late to pursue formal education.
She is also a recent recipient of the prestigious Bert Evans Scholarship Award.
The NSW Department of Education scholarship is an initiative that supports apprentices and trainees who have shown an aptitude for vocational education and training.
Ms Jones said she had never been discouraged by her age, instead, she saw it as an advantage to "bring life experience and commitment".
"Winning the Bert Evans Scholarship came as a surprise, so I was incredibly excited," she said.
The mother of three said it felt great to be given a helping hand.
"Hospitality has always been a passion of mine and something I knew I wanted to do," she said.
The group assists apprentices of all backgrounds in overcoming challenges and reaching their full potential, whether through mentorship, skill development programs, or networking opportunities.
"My end goal is to utilise the apprenticeship certification to travel around Australia," she said.
"VERTO was a great help," she said, "(and helped) me on the path to landing my dream job in a great workplace."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.