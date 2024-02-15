The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

No race against the clock for mum with passion for creativity in the kitchen

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated February 15 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Jones is defying traditional age barriers after embarking on an apprenticeship at 39 years old. Picture supplied.
Nicole Jones is defying traditional age barriers after embarking on an apprenticeship at 39 years old. Picture supplied.

Yarrawonga's Nicole Jones stands as a testament that it's never too late to pursue formal education.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.