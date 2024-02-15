New look to council voting in North East cities coming

Local Government Minister Melissa Horne ignored the view of Wodonga Council, which objected to the imposition of wards with mayor Ron Mildren protesting in writing last year.
Instead she accepted the recommendation of an electoral advisory panel which posited that wards will result in a council that is more reflective of the community.
However, in the wake of Ms Horne's confirmation of the carve-up he was matter-of-fact.
"It's what we expected," Cr Mildren said.
"We don't agree with it and don't think it's in the best interests of the city, but we expected this outcome."
Wodonga will be split into seven wards with three, Marimba Park, Sumsion Gardens and Racecourse, wholly within the urban area and the others Baranduda Range, Barnawatha North, Huon Creek and Lake Hume extending from the city's fringes.
Parkers Road, Melrose Drive, High Street and Thomas Mitchell Drive act as boundaries.
Cr Mildren was not fussed about the final map, instead predicting a divisive result.
"The thing about this is we're going to finish up with parochialism," he said.
"People will be out to get the infrastructure in their own ward or whatever is necessary for the ward."
A seven single-councillor ward set-up has also been gazetted for Wangaratta, replacing the Rural City's existing structure of one with four councillors and three rural-based single member wards.
"It's not a big change for us," Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said.
"We've already had four wards in the past with City and three other ones, it's just breaking up the City ward."
The fresh system has Bullawah ward covering the Wangaratta CBD with Appin, Wareena and Yarrunga divisions in the urban area.
Ovens, Warby and King River are the rural wards.
Cr Rees said it was apparent the government had its mind set on introducing wards across councils in Victoria, with Wangaratta and Wodonga joining 28 others in having single-councillor wards.
"The government doesn't listen to us, they ask us for our opinions but then go against them generally," he said.
Cr Rees said he hoped there would be new rules and criteria introduced before candidates nominate to ensure potential rogues are weeded out.
He said there was a risk that a lack of competition for wards could see wildcard contenders slide through and there needed to be a mechanism to remove them without having the entire council dismissed.
There will be no requirement for councillors to live in the ward they represent.
