The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New look to council voting in North East cities coming

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 15 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new ward structures that will be in place in Wodonga and Wangaratta for the council elections in spring this year. Images from the VEC
The new ward structures that will be in place in Wodonga and Wangaratta for the council elections in spring this year. Images from the VEC

Wodonga electors will be forced to vote for one councillor in their designated area at this year's municipal election, after the Victorian government this week gazetted wards for the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.