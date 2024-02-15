'Safe and well': Aged care home breaks silence on severe storm damage

Residents of a Thurgoona aged care facility escaped unharmed after a severe thunderstorm tore the roof from the building.
On Tuesday, February 13, a storm front wreaked havoc across the Border, ripping trees from their roots, tearing roofs from buildings and leaving thousands without power.
Thurgoona's Estia Health aged care service saw similar damage, with the roof being partially ripped off while residents were inside.
"Our team worked quickly to evacuate all residents from the affected areas of the home, settling them in to an area of the home that was unaffected by the storm," an Estia Health spokesperson said.
"All our residents and staff are safe and well, with no injuries.
"A small number of residents who reside in the affected area of the home have been temporarily relocated to another aged care home in the Border area. We have been in regular communication with residents' families."
Estia Health said it was now assessing the damage to the building.
"Once the assessment is completed, we will have a better understanding of the repairs required," the spokesperson said.
"We are grateful for the support being provided by other aged care providers and health services in the Border region."
To help with the cleanup, people can drop off tree branches and other green waste debris at Albury's Waste Management Centre for free until 4pm on Sunday, February 18.
"With roadworks happening on Centaur Road and increased volumes of traffic heading to the facility until the end of the week, you might experience some delays," Albury Council said in a social media post.
The centre is located at 565 Mudge Street, Lavington, and is open from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and from 9am to 4pm on weekends.
