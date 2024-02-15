YOUNG ACHIEVER: Stingray has 'always wanted to achieve big things'

For as long as he can remember, Tyson Mutsch has always been drawn to water.
"I've always loved the water," he said.
"I've been swimming since I was really young and grew a real passion for it.
"I've always wanted to achieve big things.
It's a love that has never wavered, with Mutsch now living out his dreams in Melbourne in the Australian Water Polo League.
The 21-year-old Northside Stingray now has his brother, Elih, with him at Victorian Phoenix.
"My younger brother and I just played in our first national game together and got our first win, so that was really exciting for both of us," he said.
"I think that's probably one of the best achievements I've had so far.
"We've been playing together since we were kids, so we always know what each other is doing and it makes the whole game a bit easier."
It marks Mutsch's third season in the national league and his second year living in Melbourne, while also studying commerce at Australian Catholic University.
"My first season was just about learning the ropes and I established myself a bit more last season," he said.
"This season I'm really hoping to make a statement.
"Melbourne's definitely a big change compared to Albury, but I really like it.
"Everything steps up a bit more when you move to a bigger city."
In 2023 alone, Mutsch was a Victorian State League 1 premiership player, highest goal scorer and most valuable player, while also holding the position as Victorian 17-under state academy coach.
He was also crowned MVP at the Australian Country Water Polo Championships where he claimed a gold medal with Victoria Country and was named in the Aussie Sharks Water Polo Squad.
But there's still one achievement he'd like to have added to the list.
"The biggest stage you can play on in water polo is to get to the Olympic Games," he said.
"Obviously the Olympics is on this year, then they're going to look at the new squad for the coming years for LA, and that's something I really want to try and get into."
His training is well and truly under way.
"It's similar to swimming in terms of there's always a lot of volume you can fit in compared to footy and rugby, where most of the running and contact sessions leave you needing more of a recovery," he said.
"With swimming and water polo you can be training once or twice a day at least.
"It's always very hectic."
Mutsch is now rubbing shoulders with his childhood idol, Aussie Sharks co-captain Blake Edwards.
"I've always looked up to him," he said.
"The last couple of years I've been playing against him and it's been a bit if a dream come true really.
"I was invited to train with the national squad and he was a big part of getting me in there.
"He's definitely one that's been teaching me to come through."
Mutsch is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award.
