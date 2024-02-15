The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

YOUNG ACHIEVER: Stingray has 'always wanted to achieve big things'

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
February 15 2024 - 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ovens and Murray Water Polo star Tyson Mutsch is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ovens and Murray Water Polo star Tyson Mutsch is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award. Picture by James Wiltshire

For as long as he can remember, Tyson Mutsch has always been drawn to water.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.