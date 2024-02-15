NDIS to review alarming case of 'giant' 10-year-old boy who 'runs amok'

A review is being launched into a disability support plan for an "unruly" 10-year-old boy who "runs amok if left alone for a second".
The National Disability Insurance Agency said it was reviewing the care provisions for Thurgoona boy Xavier Alexander who has been diagnosed with autism, intellectual disability and ADHD.
On February 14, the boy's father Justin Alexander told The Border Mail their child, who is 170 centimetres tall and weighs 85 kilograms, required more than one-to-one care support from the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
Mr Alexander said he and his wife had been turned down when they requested two-to-one support after several violent incidents involving his boy.
An NDIA spokesman said the agency had received information that Xavier usually had one parent and a paid carer to support him.
"The NDIA will continue to work closely with Xavier's family to ensure he has the disability-related supports he needs, including behaviour management and support," the spokesman said.
"Children and young people with complex needs and behaviours of concern, as well as their families and carers, require a support network across federal and state government systems that meets their needs.
"The NDIA is committed to improving access to NDIS support for Australians living in more regional and remote areas.
"The NDIA is taking steps to address market gaps across Australia. These include working collaboratively with local communities in remote areas and focusing on a range of market interventions to improve participant access to the NDIS."
Mr Alexander said there was "not one care supporter in Albury-Wodonga" who would engage with his son after several incidents.
The agency said Albury had 429 NDIS care providers, and 351 active participants who required support.
Mr Alexander stood by his claim that there "was a misconception" by NDIS management that Xavier required only one-to-one support because of his young age.
"But I hope they take this latest review seriously because the last time they did a review they barely engaged with us, hopefully this won't be another review to just tick the boxes," Mr Alexander said.
"They believe that one-on-one with a skilled trained worker will have Xavier back on the right path and being able to engage with society even when all the evidence shows otherwise.
"We've spent thousands to get all these reports to show that Xavier needs more than one-on-one, getting these reports written that are required, and then to just have them ignored.
"I like that they said they'll continue to work closely with us and I'm hopeful that with some good communication we can achieve the best for everyone, we don't want to see anyone get hurt because there's not enough support."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.