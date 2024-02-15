RUTHERGLEN: Gains, losses, Q&A with Jamie Seymour and expectations this season

Co-coaches: Dylan Van Berlo, Jamie Seymour and Duane Maloney
Last year: 11th (1-17)
Gains: Jamie Seymour, Jarryd Hatton (CRFC), Dylan Van Berlo (Wangaratta), Mathew Tanner, James Tanner, Mitch Cofield, Tyler Ferraro (Queenscliff), Reed Bonat (Yarrawonga), Matt Holton, Ben Ratcliffe (Wahgunyah), Michael Cooper (Nth Qld), Ryan Jones, Rhyse Renshaw (retirement)
Losses: Jack Andison (CDHBU)
Most recent finals appearance: 2017
Most recent flag: None in TDFL
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: It's impossible to go past Chiltern. The Swans have an impeccable recent record at Sandy Creek with a 6-0 record for two flags which is an impressive formline. They have had another productive off-season and you can't underestimate the leadership the arrival of Luke Daly will bring after crossing from the Albury Sportsground.
Your likely top-five in order?: Chiltern, KSC, Yackandandah, Thurgoona, Beechworth
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: I think Dan McAlister will have Thurgoona on the march. Good leadership at the top and from all reports seem to have added plenty of depth to their side.
Best player in the competition?: When fit and firing you can't go past Jarrod Hodgkin. It's rare to see a Morris medallist running around in the TDFL and I think Jarrod's uncle John Smith may have been the last player to do it in the 1980s.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: The return home of Dylan Van Berlo. I don't want to put too much pressure on DVB but he is a proven A-grader and has a CV to match.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Jarryd Hatton's experience at O&M level excites me. Has spent the past couple of years under two great mentors in Peter German and Corowa-Rutherglen and then Stevie J at Yarrawonga last year. Jarryd is passionate and aggressive with the skills to match.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: Mitch Cofield has been electric since returning from a shoulder injury last year. Really put in the rehab and his body and fitness has reaped the rewards. Clear winner in all our time trials.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: Extremely difficult down this end of the Murray. The issues surrounding the Corowa cluster have been challenging as always and have been well publicised in the past.. Although with 11 of our recruits being previous juniors of the club we have had some success.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: They are the best we have had in a number of years. In a perfect life we would love more consistency in who is there but then again what coach wouldn't?
What are your expectations this season?: This season is all about improvement. We will not be putting any added pressure on ourselves knowing the ledger fell heavily in the other direction last season after finishing with a 1-17 record.
WE SAY: Rutherglen is coming off a couple of lean seasons but has easily been the most active club over the summer on the recruiting front and you can almost smell the expectation wafting out of the Cattery. And after six-years in the finals wilderness, the ray of sunshine is legitimate. Landing former junior Dylan Van Berlo as co-coach was easily the biggest recruiting coup of the off-season and the O&M interleague defender should simply dominate at the lower level of TDFL. The Cats' recruiting strategy of enticing locals back to the club has proven to be a winning formula and has added the depth required to start climbing the ladder. The Cats only need to look at Beechworth two years ago for inspiration on how quickly fortunes can change. The Bushrangers went from second bottom all the way to the preliminary final in 2022 and made finals for the first time since 2010. And while it may be a stretch to expect the Cats to reach those lofty heights considering the quality of Chiltern, Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah, a finals berth is a realistic goal.
Prediction: Fifth
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.