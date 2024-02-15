RUTHERGLEN: Gains, losses, Q&A with Jamie Seymour and expectations this season

WE SAY: Rutherglen is coming off a couple of lean seasons but has easily been the most active club over the summer on the recruiting front and you can almost smell the expectation wafting out of the Cattery. And after six-years in the finals wilderness, the ray of sunshine is legitimate. Landing former junior Dylan Van Berlo as co-coach was easily the biggest recruiting coup of the off-season and the O&M interleague defender should simply dominate at the lower level of TDFL. The Cats' recruiting strategy of enticing locals back to the club has proven to be a winning formula and has added the depth required to start climbing the ladder. The Cats only need to look at Beechworth two years ago for inspiration on how quickly fortunes can change. The Bushrangers went from second bottom all the way to the preliminary final in 2022 and made finals for the first time since 2010. And while it may be a stretch to expect the Cats to reach those lofty heights considering the quality of Chiltern, Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah, a finals berth is a realistic goal.