The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Total frustration': Council complains about wall of silence on hospital info

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 15 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2021 Albury Wodonga Health master plan which was made public after a parliamentary request by NSW Upper House MP Amanda Cohn, the Wodonga Council has hit a wall in seeking the release of related documents from Victoria's health administration. Picture by James Wiltshire
The 2021 Albury Wodonga Health master plan which was made public after a parliamentary request by NSW Upper House MP Amanda Cohn, the Wodonga Council has hit a wall in seeking the release of related documents from Victoria's health administration. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga Council's pursuit of information about the Albury hospital upgrade has been stymied by freedom of information delays which have prompted the city to lodge an official complaint over the slow response.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.