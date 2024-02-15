'Total frustration': Council complains about wall of silence on hospital info

Wodonga Council's pursuit of information about the Albury hospital upgrade has been stymied by freedom of information delays which have prompted the city to lodge an official complaint over the slow response.
On August 24, 2023, the council lodged an FoI request with the Victorian Health Department to obtain various documents related to the planned hospital revamp as well as other health concerns.
They include the business case and preliminary site study that inform the upgrade, Albury Wodonga Health's campus master plan and the Hume region cancer services plan,
Albury Wodonga Health operating theatre reports, a Victoria-wide health plan and minutes of meetings related to primary care and patient, safety and quality subcommittees were also sought.
On September 15, the health department asked council for an extension until October 24 and the city agreed to that request.
Then on November 21, weeks after that deadline passed with no news, the council sought an update and was told the next day "that the FoI unit was processing an unusually high volume of FoI requests, which is causing delays in our ability to process timely decisions".
It added the request was "in the final stages of assessment of the material captured, which has involved considerable third-party consultation, causing further delays".
However, there was no timeframe provided for a divulging of information.
The lengthy delay permitted the council to file a complaint with the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner, which was done on January 15.
"It's total frustration," Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said when asked how he felt about such delays.
"The intent of freedom of information is for that, to get information and frankly we're not getting it.
"It's a massive frustration."
The timeline of sluggish bureaucracy is revealed in the agenda for next Monday's council meeting.
It also outlines how a congratulatory letter from Cr Mildren to then new Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan on October 11, which included a request for a meeting to discuss concerns about the Albury hospital works, was handballed to Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas.
"As the matter you raise falls within my portfolio responsibilities, your letter has been directed to me for my consideration and response," Ms Thomas wrote in the letter dated January 2.
She then hammered previous points made about the Albury upgrade that it was a commitment of the Victorian and NSW governments, there had been consultation and would continue to be and the redevelopment would continue as planned.
The recommendation is to note the continued advocacy and the complaint to the information commissioner and to acknowledge the summit and its objective of bettering health services.
