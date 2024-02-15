THEN AND NOW: Long awaited railway line links Wodonga with the Upper Murray

From the Wodonga and Towong Sentinel January 13, 1887:
"Long looked for is generally said to come at last. After being put off from year to year and month to month, the inhabitants of the Upper Murray will welcome the glad tidings that tenders have at last been called for the first section of the Wodonga-Tallangatta (railway) line. The first section will be as far as Huon's Lane, 14 miles only about half the distance. Mr Speight, it will be remembered, expressed himself upon his visit of inspection nearly 12 months ago, in favour of tenders for the whole length being invited, in place of dividing the work into two sections. It is, therefore, extremely probable that before this first section is out of the contractor's hands, the second section will be ready to go on with."
The Victorian Act No. 821 of 1884 authorised construction of a 25.5 mile (about 41 kilometres) railway line from Wodonga to Tallangatta.
In 1887 contract No. 2663 for the 14.5 mile (23 kilometres) first section from Wodonga to Huon's Lane was awarded to E. Barkly and Co. In 1888 R. Thornton and Co. was awarded contract No. 3492 for the 11-mile (17.1 kilometres) 66-chain next section to Tallangatta.
The first section opened on September 10, 1889. Thornton's section opened on July 24, 1891, and three mixed trains ran daily to and from Wodonga. A spur line from Ebden to Mitta Junction Hume Weir Depot opened on September 9, 1922.
Between 1930 and 1932 Barkly's original line between Ebden and mileage post 200 was relocated to higher ground. Huon Lane Station was rebuilt 59 feet (18 metres) higher and a 1866 feet (569 metres) long concrete and steel bridge was built over Sandy Creek. This work was necessary because of the Hume Dam.
When the dam was enlarged there were more changes to the track from Bonegilla to Bullioh between 1950 and 1958. The Sandy Creek bridge was raised by eight feet (2.4 metres) and lengthened by an additional 40-feet (12 metres) span at each end.
Wodonga-Tallangatta rail motor services were withdrawn in September 1961. The last regular goods train on the line ran on April 21, 1978.
