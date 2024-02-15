THEN AND NOW: Long awaited railway line links Wodonga with the Upper Murray

"Long looked for is generally said to come at last. After being put off from year to year and month to month, the inhabitants of the Upper Murray will welcome the glad tidings that tenders have at last been called for the first section of the Wodonga-Tallangatta (railway) line. The first section will be as far as Huon's Lane, 14 miles only about half the distance. Mr Speight, it will be remembered, expressed himself upon his visit of inspection nearly 12 months ago, in favour of tenders for the whole length being invited, in place of dividing the work into two sections. It is, therefore, extremely probable that before this first section is out of the contractor's hands, the second section will be ready to go on with."