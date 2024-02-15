Moran set to drive Curly James 'like he is the best horse in the race'

Leading Victorian reinsman David Moran is plotting a hit and run mission on the $60,000 Murray Cup, (2570m) at Albury Paceway on Friday night.
Moran will make the trek from Shepparton to Albury for two drives and will partner the Courtney Laker-trained Curly James in the richest ever race to be staged in Albury Harness Racing Club history.
Curly James was a winner of the $75,000 Shepparton Pacers Cup, (2690m) two starts back before finishing seventh in the Hunter Cup behind superstar pacer Leap To Fame a fortnight ago.
Moran rarely drives at Albury and is hoping for better luck than his most recent visit several years ago.
"It's been a fair while since I've driven at Albury but I do remember it because I got tipped out," Moran said.
"Hopefully that doesn't happen again but from memory it was in the cup."
Curly James is set to start favourite in the $60,000 feature and is quoted as a $1.95-chance in pre-post markets.
Moran said three of the back row runners in Curly James, last-start Tamworth Cup winner Missed The Truth and Tay Tay looked to have a distinct class edge over their rivals.
"I think the quality of the cup field has dropped a little bit more than the club would have hoped for considering the prizemoney on offer," he said.
"In saying that, coming from the back row, those horses are going to have to do some work at some stage in the race and it won't be a walk in the park.
"Especially if you get a leader who rolls along in front and gets going a bit, sometimes they prove hard to catch.
"So it can become quite tactical.
"But you would think my horse and Missed The Truth and Tay Tay have got a significant class edge on the rest of the field.
"There are a few lower grade horses in the field coming up against those other three horses who have been racing in strong company.
"So it would be a bit of a surprise if one of those three horses didn't win the race.
"My horse won the Shepparton Cup recently and then last start was a big run in the Hunter Cup considering the horses he was competing against.
"Tay Tay is quite a fast mare and Missed The Truth produced a tough win in the Tamworth Cup.
"But if one of those three fancied horses has to do a stack of work, it's going to bring those other two horses into the race."
Moran is preparing himself for a tactical race coming up against leading NSW reinsman Cameron Hart (Missed The Truth) and Jack Laugher (Tay Tay).
"The tactics will have a big bearing on the result and I think Cameron and Jack will probably have the same idea as me and try and punch through early and get in front of the other two fancies.
"Sometimes that can be the difference but you can also come unstuck if you get caught wide.
"But I'll be driving my horse like he is the best horse in the race and I won't have a set game plan and just make up my mind as the race unfolds."
Moran will also partner the Brent Lilley-trained Aldebaran Keepa in the $12,240 Bruce Hales Memorial Trotters Cup, (1770m).
A consistent trotter, Aldebaran Keepa has one win and three minor placings from her past four starts.
"I rate her a strong chance in the race," Moran said.
"I was surprised to see the race over (1770m) and thought being the cup it would have been over a staying distance.
"So that makes it interesting but if my horse handles the track and they go helter skelter early which I think they will, it's going to be right in the finish."
