Hart rates $100,000 Carnival of Cups bonus 'achievable' for Miss The Truth

Cameron Hart still has fond memories of the Albury Paceway.
Originally from Junee, Hart drove the first winner of his career at Albury in 2016.
Fast forward seven years and Hart is now regarded as the premier reinsman in NSW but will take time out of his busy schedule to make the trek to Albury for six drives at the Carnival of Cups meeting on Friday night.
"I can't remember the last time I drove at Albury but I certainly remember the first time I drove there I landed my first winner," Hart said.
"So it's been a good track to me and I think that was back in 2016 and I'm really looking forward to getting back.
"Especially being the cup meeting with the big field and it's great to be a part of it."
Hart will partner the Jarrod Alchin-trained Missed The Truth in the $60,000 Murray Cup, (2570m).
It is set to be the richest race in Albury Harness Racing Club history.
Missed The Truth was a last-start winner of the Tamworth Cup and the $4.20 second favourite in pre-post markets behind Curly James.
Hart felt Curly James who is the $1.95-favourite would be the hardest to beat.
"It's a good field headlined by Curly James who has been competing in some of the biggest races in Victoria," he said.
"Obviously my horse has a good record in these Carnival of Cups races and won the race at Tamworth.
"Hopefully we can have another successful night at Albury.
"Curly James, Missed The Truth and Tay Tay look to have a significant class edge on the rest of the field.
"I've driven Tay Tay previously throughout her career and know the horse well and she is a great mare.
"A few of the lower graded horses have the advantage of a front row draw around the tighter track, so that will bring them into it as well."
Missed The Truth produced a tough run at Tamworth when he settled at the rear of the field but made a sustained run out wide over the final lap to win.
"It was an awesome win at Tamworth," Hart said.
"He was a long back in the run and got checked with probably 600m to go.
"But he did well to regain his composure and win and has done a super job since joining the Jarrod Alchin stable in Sydney and has produced some good runs at Menangle in good grade as well."
Hart said it looked like a tactical race on paper with Curly James and Tay Tay drawn alongside him on the back row.
"It looks a tricky race because I can see both Curly James and Tay Tay wanting to move around the field at some stage being the class runners," he said.
"I might have to use my barrier advantage and go ahead of them if I have to.
"But he is probably at his most lethal when you drive him, similar to what I did at Tamworth but sometimes situations change."
Adding further intrigue to the race, Missed The Truth is still eligible for a $100,000 bonus if he can win at Albury and also at Goulburn later this year.
Hart said the bonus was achievable with an ounce of luck.
"I think the bonus is achievable because he will probably be second favourite at Albury," he said.
"So it's definitely a winnable race for him.
"Then he has to win at Goulburn as well but the horse is in good form, so you would have to think he has some sort of chance."
