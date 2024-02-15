Forrest set to have four-pronged attack on Albury trotting feature

Former Henty trainer-driver Grant Forrest will make the trek from Mount Fairy near Canberra with a four-pronged attack on the $12,240 Bruce Hales Memorial Trotters Cup, (1770m) at Albury Paceway on Friday night.
He will have almost half of the 10-horse field with Critical Advantage, Sally Em, Tarentaise and Thebestbourbon.
Forrest rated the field as the strongest bunch of squaregaiters to contest a trotters cup at Albury for some time.
"It probably is the strongest Albury trotters cup for a long time," Forrest said.
"Aldebaran Keeper is a handy trotter and we have raced against it a couple of times and Cameron Maggs' horse in Naked Ambition goes pretty good.
"Berriesandcherries is also a nice horse so it looks to be a fairly competitive race on paper.
"It looks like the sort of race where whoever can handle the smaller track and have a bit of luck will probably be the winner."
Thebestbourbon is the best credentialled runner from the Forrest stable after having run fourth at her most recent run in the Inter Dominion Final at Albion Park last December.
The seven-year-mare will tackle the trotters feature first-up from a spell and has the tricky draw of seven to overcome over the sprint trip.
Leading NSW reinsman Cameron Hart will take the drive.
"Thebestbourbon is a couple of classes above any of my other runners," Forrest said.
"Realistically she is probably a class above anything else that is in the race.
"But drawing inside the back row and being first-up from a break are the biggest queries.
"Especially at 1770m, the draw is a concern compared to if the race was over the longer journey.
"When it is a sprint race it makes it a lot harder and she is going to need a lot of luck.
"But the club rang me last week to see if I could support the meeting and I have a lot of friends from Henty who are coming to watch.
"So I will be able to catch up with them which I'm looking forward to it.
"But the race itself is more a stepping stone for Thebestbourbon to other races at Menangle or Melton, I'm not sure yet."
Forrest said his other three runners in Critical Advantage, Sally Em and Tarentaise would need some luck.
"Sally Em was a nice filly a couple of years ago but is past her best now and got second last week at Goulburn when shooting for an all-the-way win," he said.
"The three-year-old that I'm driving in Tarentaise will be a fairly handy horse in the future but he is only a three-year-old.
"He has won one race from eight starts but I've got high hopes for the horse going forward.
"But being a three-year-old coming up against a horse that ran fourth in an Inter Dominion for example is a tall order.
"Critical Advantage has won $70,000 odd in prizemoney but to be honest is only going on the float because the other horses were going."
