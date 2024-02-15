The Border Mailsport
Forrest set to have four-pronged attack on Albury trotting feature

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated February 15 2024 - 7:05pm, first published 7:00pm
Trainer-driver Grant Forrest will make the trek to Albury Paceway on Friday night to target the trotters cup with four runners.
Former Henty trainer-driver Grant Forrest will make the trek from Mount Fairy near Canberra with a four-pronged attack on the $12,240 Bruce Hales Memorial Trotters Cup, (1770m) at Albury Paceway on Friday night.

