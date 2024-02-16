Machinery issue behind fires that slowed afternoon traffic on Hume Freeway

Machinery is believed to have caused two fires that delayed traffic using the Hume Freeway on Thursday afternoon.
The fires, about 100 metres apart, broke out about 4.15pm on February 15.
CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria crews attended the incidents on the side of the freeway at Barnawartha North.
The fires were declared under control at 4.41pm and safe at 5.08pm.
The fires caused delays to traffic as emergency crews responded.
Police said there didn't appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
