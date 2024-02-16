The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'They are really aggressive': Major effort to take flight to address pest bird

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa Landcare volunteer Brendan Christy with his trap for common mynas which sees the birds enter through a tunnel in the lower section to a bait and then become trapped in the higher section as they try to fly out. Picture by Mark Jesser
Corowa Landcare volunteer Brendan Christy with his trap for common mynas which sees the birds enter through a tunnel in the lower section to a bait and then become trapped in the higher section as they try to fly out. Picture by Mark Jesser

Efforts to control common mynas in Albury are set to ramp up later this year with the invasive bird species to be listed in a pest animal plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.