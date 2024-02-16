'They are really aggressive': Major effort to take flight to address pest bird

Efforts to control common mynas in Albury are set to ramp up later this year with the invasive bird species to be listed in a pest animal plan.
Murray Local Land Services, a NSW government agency which aids farmers and landholders across the southern Riverina, is including the common or Indian myna in its new regional plan which will take effect in June.
Albury Council service leaders assets, sustainability and environment Steve Millet explained how it would work.
"This plan outlines strategies for government, industry and the community to work together to reduce the impact of pest animals on agriculture and the environment in the Murray region," Mr Millet said.
"Common mynas will be identified for asset-based protection, which means there will be no major scale programs to try to eradicate or limit the spread of the species, but they will be controlled at a local level, once identified."
Murray land services invasive species team leader Peter O'Shannassy said this would mean his organisation providing advice on how the birds can be managed, especially through traps and then euthanasia.
A concerted effort has already begun in the Corowa district with a local Landcare volunteer Brendan Christy having trapped 700 common mynas from July to September 2023 ahead of their spring breeding season.
Using cages built by Corowa Men's Shed members, Mr Christy distributed them around rural and urban fringe properties, collecting between five and 20 birds at a time.
Dog or cat meat is used as a bait in one cage, with a single myna able to attract others before they move to a second cage with water and roosts.
Corowa Landcare senior project officer Meredith Mitchell said "even though they're feral birds we want to treat them humanely until they're euthanised".
Mr O'Shannassy said he had snared 35 and 15 in traps he had set up on his rural property.
"You're going to have to manage them, otherwise they are going to take over and you'll be missing your woodland birds," Mr O'Shannassy said.
"They are really aggressive to other birds and push them out of their nests."
The mynas, which are attracted by human environs and pet meat, also foul feed troughs and farm machinery.
The emergence of the creatures in Albury was mentioned by city councillor Stuart Baker at a recent meeting where he told of a sighting at Mungabareena Reserve from a concerned bird watcher.
"I think it's important to highlight and maybe tackle the problem before they're everywhere," Cr Baker said.
"They lay eggs in native birds' nests and they're raised by native birds and then they can take over an ecosystem and they're really bad news."
Mr O'Shannassy said a decade ago no common mynas would have been seen in Federation, Murray or Wakool shires.
By the same token, Mr Christy said the impact of trapping can be stark.
"The ecosystem changes in front of your eyes, you can see the good you're doing very quickly," he said.
