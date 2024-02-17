YOUR SAY: Country week a triumph, MPs face questions and how was January 26?

What a great promotion for the health benefits of playing sport in Tuesday's Border Mail. What a triumph for Wodonga tennis. The set-up at the tennis centre and Kelly Park is amazing.
The photo (clever drone) was amazing. The four legends are amazing too. What a fit looking bunch of older folk. Keep on keeping on.
It's been nearly a month since Australia Day. The first Australia Day after the resounding "no" vote to listen to First People's advice was collated, counted and communicated in under two hours on national television.
Like many (white) Australians, the day felt particularly awkward to me. Sad, even. I kinda felt like lying low, hiding a bit.
I spent it reading Stan Grant's nuanced, graceful and compassionate book, titled Australia Day. As is his way, Grant opened up the Pandora's box of questions and called for more reflection. Paraphrasing, he asks us all to reflect on who we are, first and foremost, before any real valuable discussion about changing the date.
Although more like a punch to the guts than graceful, reading Claire G. Coleman's Lies, Damned Lies is thought provoking on a whole new level. She calls for decolonisation - a process I'm yet to fully understand and I suspect I'll spend the rest of my days aiming towards...
But both authors have one clear intent - we must first change the nation, before we even think about changing the date. How did January 26 feel for you?
The Victorian Labor government relinquished, surreptitiously, electricity property charge concessions to low income families and pensioners as of December 2023.
As a burgeoning cost of living crisis impacts both of these socioeconomic former recipients, many would be grateful if local state and federal MPs and mainstream media would make representation to state and federal Labor and/or question the morality and social ethics of such a move in these crippling financial times.
None of the relevant ministers in the Victorian government, Premier included, have responded, nor seem invested in the economic, and consequently mental or physical, health and welfare of the most vulnerable.
We listen daily to the politicians espousing their "awareness" of cost of living challenges ... and espousing their own magnificence in helping Australians through the cost of living crisis ... yet not even a photo opportunity can lure them from the comfort of their offices and homes to address this duplicitous betrayal of vulnerable Victorians and of federal election promises.
The electors of Indi will be extremely interested in national press reports of a notice to suspend standing orders, made in the House of Representatives in the national Parliament on February 7.
The notice to suspend standing orders was made by Greens leader Adam Bandt in order to move a motion along the lines that: "The Australian Parliament ends its support of Israel's invasion of Gaza, that there be a permanent ceasefire, a release of all hostages and an end to the occupation of Palestine".
Nowhere in the motion is there any mention of Hamas, and its October 7 invasion of southern Israel, which resulted in horrendous atrocities (rapes, beheadings, torture) being committed, which resulted in 1200 people being killed (the most number of Jewish deaths since the Holocaust) and 248 people being taken into Gaza as hostages. The hostages included toddlers, children and elderly women. Since being taken hostage, at least 31 hostages are known to have died. The motion to suspend standing orders was defeated by both the government and the coalition voting against it, with many others abstaining. In the House of Representatives only the four members of the Greens and independents Helen Haines and Andrew Wilkie voted in favour of the motion.
As our elected MP, I believe Ms Haines owes the electors of Indi an explanation as to why she voted in favour of such a motion? Also does she believe that Israel has the right to defend itself, following such an extremely violent invasion? And what does the end of the occupation of Palestine mean? That the state of Israel should no longer exist?
If that is the case then it shouldn't matter to anyone what day we celebrate Australia Day. The problem is that January 26 is a mourning day for Aboriginal Australia. Compare it to Anzac Day. A day we hold dear and with respect. "Lest we forget" rings out across the land to remember those who fought so bravely on Gallipoli's shores and lost. "We will remember them!", we say and rightly so along with all those who have served our country at home and abroad up to this day.
Can we not extend compassion and respect to Aboriginal people who fought and died for their countries across Australia as a foreign people took over their traditional land, hunting grounds, extinguished languages and removed children to assimilate them to the new way of life. Everyone wants to move on but is it too hard for us to show respect and understanding on a day of such sorrow for Aboriginal people. Lest we forget.
Choose another date to have the barbecue and a beer together.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.