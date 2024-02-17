YOUR SAY: Country week a triumph, MPs face questions and how was January 26?

Nowhere in the motion is there any mention of Hamas, and its October 7 invasion of southern Israel, which resulted in horrendous atrocities (rapes, beheadings, torture) being committed, which resulted in 1200 people being killed (the most number of Jewish deaths since the Holocaust) and 248 people being taken into Gaza as hostages. The hostages included toddlers, children and elderly women. Since being taken hostage, at least 31 hostages are known to have died. The motion to suspend standing orders was defeated by both the government and the coalition voting against it, with many others abstaining. In the House of Representatives only the four members of the Greens and independents Helen Haines and Andrew Wilkie voted in favour of the motion.