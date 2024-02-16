'Iconic' Lincoln Causeway site back on market as caravan park idea revived

A massive property on the Lincoln Causeway has been listed for sale, with long running talks of a caravan park revived.
The 28,909 square metre Weatherall Masonry property, with 225 metres of road frontage and land backing onto the Murray River, has a $3.2 million asking price.
The Weatherall family-owned industrial site has been operational since 1962, and has most recently been used to develop and make concrete products.
Plans to create a caravan park in 2017 and in 2018, interest from both councils for a joint project in 2020, and other moves to create change in the area have failed to eventuate.
More than 20 people worked at the site, built by Vyv Weatherall, in its heyday, and owner Tom Weatherall said it was still used.
Mr Weatherall hopes the "iconic" site can be turned into "something amazing".
"It has always been an industrial site, manufacturing, selling and making concrete products," he said.
"Whether someone continues to do that is something for the next owner.
"Whether it's industrial, tourism or a different use, it's an iconic site and we're hoping someone will come and make the best use of it.
"Maybe the next person who has it does something truly amazing on an amazing site."
The site is in a special use zone and agents from Dixon Commercial Real Estate state there is scope for significant development, subject to council approval.
Agent Chris Brown said the site was probably best suited to a hospitality venture, in particular a caravan park.
"That is certainly the type of use it would be best for," he said.
"Having a new occupier on that site would be ideal for Albury and Wodonga, to have a caravan park on the Murray River.
"It's interesting to note there are other towns along the Murray River that have caravan parks on the river, but Albury-Wodonga doesn't.
"It would be ideal to have something like that to bring tourism and dollars into the town."
Wodonga Council guidelines note the site could be used for accommodation under certain conditions, particularly with flood planning and evacuation plans.
The property was listed for sale in recent weeks and Mr Brown said there had been interest.
The site has multiple sheds and pieces of industrial equipment, and will be sold as vacant possession.
The land stretches from The Lincoln pub to the Totally Fun site.
Data shows the fun park site sold last December.
