Stubbs aims to qualify brothers for $1 million Country Championships Final

In the history of the Country Championships no two full brothers have ever qualified for the final, but that could change at Albury on Sunday.
The favourite Bianco Vilano and his smaller older brother Baledon are only one year apart in age and completely different types in appearance.
The bigger, stronger and better performed Bianco Vilano is the favourite at $5 on the NSW TAB for the $150,000 race to be run over 1400 metre.
Baledon is a $12 chance with last year's winning jockey Jason Lyon aboard for trainer Ron Stubbs.
Ace jockey Craig Williams has ridden Bianco Vilano a few times and will be aboard the top weight who ran fourth in last year's final.
Stubbs could also have Prophet's Daughter starting as the first emergency as Burrandana has been scratched.
The astute trainer said all the planning as far out as 12 months ago would go on the line on Sunday.
"It's a long process to keep them within the conditions to qualify," Stubbs said.
"I thought Bianco Vilano was good in the final bit last time out and Baledon was also doing his best work late."
As for the two full brothers competing for a top two finish, Stubbs said it was a little unusual.
"You don't often get full brothers in the same race let alone in a race like this," he said.
"One (Baledon) is smaller and the other is much bigger."
If they happen to quinella the race, the $1 million Country Championship final awaits in early April.
Albury has a huge stake in the race with nine of the runners, while Wagga has six and Tumut one.
Canny Hell, Indian Soldier and Dupride Star all won at the most recent Albury meeting with the former again impressive.
Drawn wide in gate 17, Canny Hell has the speed to work forward and be prominent in his biggest test to date.
"He has come a long way this preparation and I know in 12 months' time he will be better again," trainer Kym Davison suggested.
"He can't be any better and his recent wins have been great because he looks to be coasting at times."
Albury trainer Martin Stein also faces his biggest moment with Indian Soldier.
The galloper will be ridden by former local boy Brodie Loy who will also contest the Northern Rivers Country Championships on Saturday.
"It's a big test for him, but he is still on the way up," Stein said.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin said an inside draw in gate three will allow Dupride Star to produce her best if she is good enough.
"It's a rise in class and distance, but from where she should be she will have every hope," he said.
Colvin has won the Championships before with Another One and also two lead-up races and said the horses with the established form in better company are always hard to beat.
Asgarda has emerged at the right time to be in contention as trainer Doug Gorrel looks to capture the biggest win of his career.
"She is determined and tries her heart out and it looks a very even race," he said.
