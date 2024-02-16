Police seize guns after Albury Airport staff receive threat to shoot down planes

Police have recovered guns and ammunition from an East Albury home after threats were made to Albury Airport staff to shoot down a plane.
Officers attended the airport about 7.50pm on Thursday night, February 15.
Investigators were told a call had been made by an unknown man, warning that he had a gun and would use it to damage planes.
Police made inquiries and attended a Walsh Street home about 11pm.
They took a 40-year-old man into custody
A spokesman said police seized a "number of firearms along with ammunition and pepper spray at the premises".
The man faces charges including making a demand with threats to destroy or damage an aircraft, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
The man was bailed and will face Albury Local Court on February 28.
