Police catch early morning scooter rider with ice while on 8 bail counts

A woman who was riding an electric scooter in Wodonga early Friday morning was found to have ice on her while on eight counts of bail.
Police searched Emily Isles after spotting her on Melrose Drive at 2.30am on February 16.
They searched her and found ice in a bag weighing 0.46 grams inside her phone case.
Isles is on eight counts of bail for various offences, including driving charges, fuel thefts and failures to appear in court.
She had been bailed on January 14 and is due to appear in Wodonga court on March 7.
Lawyer Chirag Patel told the Myrtleford Magistrates Court, a few hours after Isles' arrest, that she was the primary carer for her wheelchair-bound mother following a stroke.
"Well it begs the question Mr Patel, if she's the primary carer for her mother, why at 2.30am in the morning is she riding an electric scooter in Melrose Drive?" magistrate Peter Dunn asked.
Mr Patel said Isles had been working on her drug habit, including seeking counselling from Gateway Health.
He noted the weight of ice found on Isles included the weight of the bag.
Mr Dunn said bail breaches could carry jail time.
"Ms Isles ought to be well aware she's at substantial risk of being imprisoned for committing offences whilst on bail," he said.
Mr Patel said "that's not lost on her".
Mr Dunn imposed a $650 fine.
