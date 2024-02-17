An Albury opera singer, who toured with JC Williamson's company in My Fair Lady for three years and later taught hundreds of students, has died at the age of 98.
Wilma Friedlieb passed away peacefully at East Albury's Murray Gardens retirement village on February 8.
Her long-time friend Barb Tasker, who received singing lessons and teaching advice from Miss Friedlieb, said she was always helpful and amiable.
"She was very stoic, very loyal, very determined and she loved her music," Mrs Tasker said.
One of six children, Miss Friedlieb was the daughter of Rudolph and Gertrude, who owned a pharmacy in Olive Street where Citi Cafe is now located.
"We used to sleep on the balcony of the residence above the shop," Miss Friedlieb told Albury's historical society in 2006.
"I was born there at 9 o'clock on a Monday night.
"My mother told me that the Albury Town Band was just concluding its regular weekly concert in Dean Square and was playing God Save the King as I was born."
After studying piano as a child, Miss Friedlieb went to Melbourne to study podiatry and returned to Albury where she received singing lessons.
In addition she travelled to the Victorian capital to have tuition with the director of the National Opera School.
Prize money from a Bendigo singing competition allowed Miss Friedlieb to travel to Europe where she toured with a professional group in Britain and appeared on Radio Oslo.
However tragedy struck at home with the death of her mother and sister, which followed the earlier loss of her father when she was 12.
This saw Miss Friedlieb unable to return to London as hoped, but she then scored a position with JC Williamson's and toured as an understudy for three years.
Back in Albury, she worked at the family chemist, initially as a podiatrist as well as a shop assistant later.
Miss Friedlieb also become a teacher at the Murray Conservatorium as well as privately with fellow singer Muriel Sampson.
"There were lots of ballets and things and people were given a chance to perform," Miss Friedlieb recalled in 2006.
"My students did quite well."
"She was a fantastic mentor."
Nephew Peter Friedlieb said music and religion were "highlights" of his aunt's life.
Miss Friedlieb was a long-standing parishioner at St Patrick's Catholic Church in central Albury before moving to Sacred Heart in North Albury where she became friends with priest Martin Cruickshank.
He will preside over her funeral at the Mate Street church from 10.30am on Monday February 19.
Miss Friedlieb is survived by 25 nephews and nieces.
