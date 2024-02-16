The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Harry's legacy lives on: New Mate Street fish shop rekindles old memories

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
February 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mate St Takeaway is North Albury's new fish and chip shop. Owner Gurdial Singh (middle) and staff members Rachel Cato and Renee Hall are ready to serve customers. Picture by Mark Jesser
Mate St Takeaway is North Albury's new fish and chip shop. Owner Gurdial Singh (middle) and staff members Rachel Cato and Renee Hall are ready to serve customers. Picture by Mark Jesser

A new fish and chip shop is looking to revive the legacy of a North Albury staple that served its community for more than 60 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.