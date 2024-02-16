Harry's legacy lives on: New Mate Street fish shop rekindles old memories

A new fish and chip shop is looking to revive the legacy of a North Albury staple that served its community for more than 60 years.
Once again, the smell of seafood and hot chips lingers on the corner of Mate Street and Logan Road, after the much-loved Harry's Fish Shop closed its doors in late 2019.
Mate St Takeaway opened on Monday, February 12, triggering much nostalgia from locals.
"A lot of people have old emotions with this shop," owner Gurdial Singh said.
"We have had customers come in and say, 'oh, we used to buy lollies here 40 years ago'. They still have those memories.
"So, I want to continue that and be a part of the community."
Born in northern India, Mr Singh moved to Australia in 2007 "for a better future" and settled in Wodonga in 2013.
He found a job preparing food and washing dishes at a restaurant; but, in the back of his mind, he dreamed of something more.
"I always had something in mind that I want to do something on my own," he said.
"So, I watched the cook and learned a bit of cooking here and there. Fish became my specialty."
That dream became reality in November 2023 when he opened his first fish and chip shop, Tallangatta Takeaway, which is still operating.
"I learned a lot from that shop that I plan to do here," he said.
"You have to have good food, use good oil and have great, friendly customer service.
"That is what we are all about."
After Harry's Fish Shop closed, the shop front housed Mate Street Cafe and later the Grand Silver Spoon (Indian) Restaurant.
With the latter's recent closure, Mr Singh seized the opportunity to expand his business closer to home.
He said he worked "17 hour days" over three weeks to get the shop ready.
"I can't explain in words sometimes (how much this means to me)," he said.
"On the day before we opened I nearly cried.
"I was here cleaning by myself, doing the final touches for Monday's grand opening and I was in tears.
"It's emotional after you worked so hard."
With a menu featuring fish, mixed seafood, burgers, souvlaki, coffee and much more, Mr Singh said he is amazed with how much business he has garnered in his first week of trading.
Store manager Renee Hall said the souvlaki and steak sandwiches were the most popular.
"I can't believe the support we have gotten from the community - it has happened so quick," Mr Singh said.
"I can't thank the community enough."
But, Mr Singh said, he couldn't have done it without the help of his staff, Ms Hall and Rachel Cato.
"Customers aren't coming because of me, they are coming because of them," he said.
"They are doing the good food and they are doing the great service.
"I couldn't do this on my own."
