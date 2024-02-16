The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Davison galloper 'looks like a million dollars' ahead of Championships assault

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
February 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Kym Davison has Canny Lad 'looking like a million dollars' ahead of his Country Championship assault at Albury on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Trainer Kym Davison has Canny Lad 'looking like a million dollars' ahead of his Country Championship assault at Albury on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury trainer Kym Davison 'can't repeat' what he said when he first learnt Canny Hell had drawn barrier 17 in the Newhaven Park Country Championships on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.