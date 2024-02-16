Final farewell for beloved pedestrian crossing worker after tragic crash

A pedestrian crossing worker killed in a crash in Wodonga will be farewelled at a funeral service next week.
He died at the scene despite the efforts of those nearby to revive him.
Mr Beach, who had started in the role in January 2023 through disability support service CVGT, will be farewelled on Friday, February 23.
A service will be held at the Conway Funeral Home on South Street in Wodonga from 10.30am.
The funeral will be followed by a private cremation.
His family expects a large number of attendees.
Flowers and other tributes left at the scene were moved by Wodonga Council staff a week after the crash to a nearby fence line.
"This decision was informed by safety concerns, and still allows people to visit, observe and contribute to the memorial," a post on the council's Facebook page on February 9 states.
"We continue to keep Brian's family in our thoughts.
"The speed limit at Melrose Drive and Lawrence St intersection temporarily remains 40kmh.
"We urge drivers to use caution and adhere to the change in traffic conditions."
Police from the Major Collision Investigation Unit continue to examine the matter.
A 45-year-old driver was arrested after the crash.
No charges have been laid.
