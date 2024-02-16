Hoon son has mum's car impounded after skidding Ford through Wodonga streets

A motorist who drove sideways around Wodonga in his mother's car, which was then impounded, has been told he's running out of chances to avoid jail.
Dylan Joel Percy was spotted by police in his mum's silver Ford Falcon, well above the limit, while they were patrolling Chapple Street.
Police saw the vehicle lose traction through a roundabout, travelling sideways as it went north.
The vehicle was travelling so fast, police struggled to catch it.
Percy slid from side to side near Kendall Street before pulling into a driveway and stopping.
The probationary driver was argumentative with police, refused to answer questions, and said "f--- you" when asked to sign a document.
The vehicle was impounded.
Magistrate Peter Dunn ran through Percy's driving record.
"You've got a terrible driving history Mr Percy, you seem to continually drive whilst disqualified," he said on February 13.
"Dangerous driving, NSW, careless driving in Victoria."
Mr Dunn asked what his mum had said when told her car was being impounded, but Percy didn't want to say.
"It's best I not repeat what my mother said."
Mr Dunn asked why he thought he could drive in such a manner, and Percy said he denied travelling sideways through the roundabout but thought it was quicker to plead guilty.
"You realise I can put you in prison for this?" Mr Dunn said.
"I think you really need to start considering that you're running out of room here if you continue driving like this.
"You're going to end up in jail."
Percy was banned from the roads for a year and ordered to pay a $2500 fine.
