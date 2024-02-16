The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Dangerfield predicts Mannagh could make AFL debut as early as round one

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated February 16 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield at the Albury Tigers' season launch at Beer Deluxe on Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield at the Albury Tigers' season launch at Beer Deluxe on Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield feels mature age recruit Shaun Mannagh 'is right in the mix' to play in the Cats' season opener against St Kilda.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.