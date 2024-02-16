Dangerfield predicts Mannagh could make AFL debut as early as round one

Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield feels mature age recruit Shaun Mannagh 'is right in the mix' to play in the Cats' season opener against St Kilda.
Mannagh and Albury young gun Connor O'Sullivan were both drafted to GMBHA stadium last November to be among a host of Border products to make their way onto an AFL list.
Dangerfield said Mannagh was on track to make his AFL debut in the opening round and O'Sullivan also had a chance to make his debut later in the season.
"They have both fitted in terrifically well and Shaun is obviously a mature age player and has been around for a while," Dangerfield said.
"Shaun has acquitted himself exceptionally well.
"Especially his last three weeks on the track so he is right in the mix to be selected in round one I would imagine.
"I'm not one of the coaches though obviously.
"But from what I've seen, he looks really composed and makes good decisions which is what you want from players in that area of the ground."
Mannagh had been overlooked in previous drafts but put himself back in on the radar of AFL recruiters after an unbelievable display for Werribee who lost the VFL grand final to Gold Coast.
The explosive midfielder-forward arguably produced the best performance of his career.
"It's not often you kick six in a grand final and have it 27 times," he said.
"I think Shaun is in a good headspace and enjoying his footy and we love having him at the club."
O'Sullivan was selected with pick 11 in last year's draft and Dangerfield felt the developing 198cm key defender could make his AFL debut later this season.
"Connor will need some time and he is certainly not a ready made AFL player yet," Dangerfield said.
"He runs AFL patterns though and wants the ball in his hands which is an important thing for a young player.
"I think the coaching staff will take their time with Connor and try him out in a few different positions.
"We are not just going to lock him down to be a key defender and that's all that he will ever play.
"Your first few years are all about exposure and learning to play different positions and learning your craft.
"But Connor has acquitted himself pretty well.
"I can certainly see him playing some footy for us this year after the way he has been training.
"Obviously the team dynamic and balance is an important part of it but he is good enough to play at some stage this season you would."
Dangerfield is about to enter his 17th season at the elite level and has played 321 matches.
Despite getting to the twilight of his career, the 33-year-old said he intended to remain in the midfield for the Cats as opposed to spending more time up forward.
"I think I will play a similar role again this year and while we still have 'Jezza' (Cameron) and 'Tomma' (Hawkins), it's a pretty tight forward line with two of the best in the business," he said.
"So I will still predominantly play in the midfield and pinch hit up forward on occasions."
Dangerfield flew into Albury on Friday on the Joss jet to attend the Tigers' annual season launch which attracts some of the biggest names in the AFL as guest speakers.
"It's the first time I've been on a private jet and it's an impressive bit of machinery," he said.
"We left Melbourne and were in Albury in around 30 minutes."
