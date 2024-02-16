Why Lauren will be cheering on a horse with an unusual name in Country Champs

If you see local business woman Lauren Lappin at the Country Championships on Sunday and yelling out 'Go Underpants!' there is a good reason.
Underpants is part-owned by her father, Harold Bolitho, and is set to contest the Newhaven Park Country Championships at Albury racecourse.
Trained by Scott Spackman at Wagga, Underpants has won two of seven races and will be targeting the biggest win of his short career in the $150,000 feature.
Lappin explained her brother, George Bolitho, was responsible for the unusual name of the three-year-old gelding.
"My youngest brother, George, actually came up with the name," Lappin said.
"My dad and the other owners had to nominate a name and then the syndicate of owners voted for what they thought was the best name.
"Underpants was it, so we will be all cheering Go Underpants! on Sunday.
"I don't normally have a bet but my husband likes to have flutter and will no doubt have something on Underpants who can hopefully run a big race."
Lappin is a racing enthusiast as well as a platinum sponsor of the Albury Racing Club with her business Allure Lash and Beauty Bar located in Volt Lane.
So she jumped at the opportunity to become club ambassador for the Newhaven Country Championships when asked by CEO Steve Hetherton.
"It wasn't something that I was expecting but I was happy to help out when Steve asked me," Lappin said.
"I have always had an interest in attending the races and I love getting dressed up, socialising and enjoying a day out at the races.
"My business is a sponsor of the club, so I was happy to be asked and play a small part in what hopefully is a big day for the club.
"I'm looking forward to Sunday with a nice, fine day and apart from the racing all the other stuff the club has got planned for the day.
"Stuff like the whiskey and chocolate tasting, wine tasting and the live music.
"It's a great way to spend a relaxing Sunday."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.