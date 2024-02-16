Racing NSW announcement 'music to the ears' of local trainer

"Music to my ears."
That's how Albury trainer Donna Scott summed up Racing NSW's announcement of its $2-million funding of a new sand track at Albury racecourse.
The construction of an additional sand training track to separate fast and slow work is shovel ready and is set to commence in April after Albury Racing Club's award winning two-day Gold Cup carnival in March.
The additional sand track will double the training capacity for local trainers and is hoped to be completed in September ahead of the spring racing.
"I was wondering if it was ever going to happen but the announcement is music to my ears," Scott said.
"As a trainer it is an important tool to have access to and it gives you another option to get your horses fit, especially during the winter months.
"That's one of the biggest issues with training at Albury is getting your horses fit with limited access to the track during the wetter months.
"So another sand track will make a huge difference.
"Hopefully by improving the training facilities it is something that will help entice other trainers to come to Albury as well and help the club grow.
"As an Albury trainer, you just want to have access to the same training facilities as other trainers in country areas and have a level playing field in that regard.
"Most race clubs have sand training tracks and you want to keep up with the other clubs and not fall further behind.
"You want to be able to train your horses 12-months a year and this is a step in the right direction and will be an immense help in that regard.
"I don't want to sound ungrateful but a set of decent lights for training in winter is another thing on the wish-list of Albury trainers as well."
ARC president Richard Sloane echoed Scott's thoughts.
"We have been developing this project which is important for existing trainers and expanding training at Albury" Sloane said.
"There are many benefits of racing in country NSW and this additional training track makes Albury an even more attractive option for trainers to be based."
This project is one of nine across country and provincial NSW, among a tranche of $20 million in capital works funding from Racing NSW.
