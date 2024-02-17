Star hoop 'didn't take much convincing' to partner Stubbs galloper at Albury

Star hoop Craig Williams is plotting a hit-and-run mission aboard the Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano in the Newhaven Park Country Championships at Albury on Sunday.
Williams will arrive in Albury ahead of the meeting on a chartered plane for three rides all for the Stubbs stable.
He will also partner slick sprinter Sparring in the $30,000 Benchmark 82 Handicap, (1000m) and Prophets Daughter in the $35,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1400m).
Williams has eight rides at Caulfield on Saturday including the Ciaron Maher-trained duo Bella Nipotina in the Black Caviar Lightning and the exciting Jimmystar who has won five of six career starts.
Williams, who has amassed 75 Group 1 wins throughout his stellar career said he 'didn't take much convincing' to commit to making the trip to Albury.
His last appearance at Albury was more than a decade ago when he partnered the Lee Freedman-trained Fanjura the Albury Gold Cup in 2011 who finished fourth behind Paddy O'Reilly.
"Albury is a lovely track and I know they have always been a progressive race club," Williams said.
"It is a lovely location and a bit of a hub away from the cities and is like a big country town.
"I know a lot of people support the club and they are very proactive.
"I haven't ridden at Albury for quite some time and it would be more than a decade ago from memory.
"I didn't win the cup but I got lucky and got a lift home in the jet with Andrew Fox and David Hayes to ride at Moonee Valley that night after the Albury Cup.
"So for me when Ron rang up and spoke to my manager about riding at Albury, I didn't take much convincing.
"I've had a lot of success with Ron previously and he is a great horseman and a great trainer.
"I really enjoy riding for him, which is another thing.
"My manager is always planning ahead and I will be riding in Sydney on the Country Championships final day.
"So it gives me potentially a chance to have a ride in a $1-million final on one of the biggest days on the racing calendar in Sydney."
Williams has had two previous rides on Bianco Vilano including the $2m Kosciuszko last year where he finished near the tail of the field.
He was also aboard the galloper last-start at Moonee Valley last month where Bianco Vilano had his final hitout for Sunday's race when running ninth of 10 runners.
"I love the concept of the Country Championships which gives country trainers the opportunity to race for huge prizemoney and it's been a terrific initiative by Racing NSW," Williams said.
"The build up at the various tracks where the horses qualify creates a buzz and then owners get to see their horses race at Randwick in the final.
"Bianco Vilano is not a young horse and is an old horse that has got a few tricks when you ride him.
"I think Ron Stubbs is a master horseman and trainer and his son, Nick, is the curator at Ballarat so I love the family.
"Bianco Vilano made the final of the race last year but didn't get the track conditions in the final at Randwick to suit but still ran fourth.
"But if he gets the track to suit he has got the ability to win.
"So my horse may not be the new horse on the scene but he is very honest and consistent, especially when he finds form and gets the track conditions he likes."
