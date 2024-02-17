Police confirm Monument Hill fire suspicious, firefighters say no homes lost

Albury police have confirmed a fire on Monument Hill on Saturday night is suspicious.
A large number of Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service firefighters attended the scene.
The fire was contained and police will return on Sunday morning to determine the cause.
The fire burnt near homes, but a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said no houses had been damaged.
Smoke was visible from many parts of Albury and Wodonga.
"The well coordinated response and effective firefighting limited the damage from the fire," the spokesman said.
"Importantly, there was no damage to any nearby structures or the monument."
Anyone with information can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
