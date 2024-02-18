The Beast is back in court over gun theft, drug dealing, assault allegations

A man who has made worldwide headlines over his distinctive facial tattoos remains in custody on firearm, drug dealing and assault charges.
Jaimes Allan Sutton, 25, is alleged to have stolen a gun from a parked car in Deniliquin on December 20 last year.
Investigators attended a Sloan Street home on January 22 and arrested Sutton.
It's alleged police found ice, marijuana, cash and electronic devices.
Police allege Sutton supplied a firearm to someone, with other charges including drug dealing, possession of a shortened gun, drug possession, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Officers also charged Sutton with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident in Deniliquin on December 9.
Sutton, who has blue tattoos on his face spelling out the word "BEAST", faced Deniliquin Local Court on Wednesday.
He has entered pleas of not guilty to 10 charges.
The 25-year-old did not seek bail before magistrate Melissa Humphreys during the February 14 matter.
His matters will return to court on March 13 and April 10.
